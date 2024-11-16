James Dean Was Blackmailed by a Former Gay Lover Who Threatened to Expose His Sexuality, Book Claims

"'Sorry, pops,’ he said to Brackett as he refused to give him money," the excerpt continued. "He told him that he had outgrown him, that he no longer wished to see him. But privately he was furious."

Composer Alec Wilder, who had been working with Brackett on an opera, "upbraided Dean for his unkindness, demanding Dean write a letter of apology and shouting that Brackett should sue Dean for all the support he had given him over the years," per the book, which is set to be released on Tuesday, November 19.

Dean reportedly retorted, "I didn’t know it was the w---- who paid — I thought it was the other way around."