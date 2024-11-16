James Dean Was Blackmailed by a Former Gay Lover Who Threatened to Expose His Sexuality, Book Claims
James Dean was allegedly pressured to hand money over to an ex-lover to keep him from exposing his sexuality, according to a new book.
Jimmy: The Secret Life of James Dean, written by Jason Colavito, claimed the Hollywood actor had a relationship with a producer named Rogers Brackett shortly before Dean became famous.
The tense situation reportedly began when Brackett, who was said to be in a poor financial situation due to losing his job, asked Dean for some cash. He claimed responsibility for introducing Dean to important figures in the entertainment industry and also believed he owed him $450 in hotel bills and more than $700 in gifts and loans from the time of their relationship. Colavito penned, "The brazenness of the request shocked Dean, who had come to believe his time ‘dancing’ for Brackett’s friends had been abusive."
"'Sorry, pops,’ he said to Brackett as he refused to give him money," the excerpt continued. "He told him that he had outgrown him, that he no longer wished to see him. But privately he was furious."
Composer Alec Wilder, who had been working with Brackett on an opera, "upbraided Dean for his unkindness, demanding Dean write a letter of apology and shouting that Brackett should sue Dean for all the support he had given him over the years," per the book, which is set to be released on Tuesday, November 19.
Dean reportedly retorted, "I didn’t know it was the w---- who paid — I thought it was the other way around."
However, that wasn't the end of the situation, according to Colavito. Brackett then sent Dean a letter requesting $1,200 to pay him back for money he'd loaned him during their romantic relationship, which implied a threat to reveal Dean's sexuality publicly if he chose not to "liquidate [his] obligation."
He also filed a lawsuit against the actor demanding $1,400, prompting Dean to pay him an $800 settlement to end the feud.
Colavito claimed, "This story has never been told before, and all parties involved worked hard to make sure no one ever found out. And for 70 years, no one did. The only reason we know about it today is that Dean’s agent secretly kept copies of his papers hidden away for decades."
The author spoke with the Daily Mail about Dean and Brackett's relationship.