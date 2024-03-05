Luke Perry 'Didn't Love' Being Compared to James Dean, Claims Author: 'He Wanted to Be His Own Man'

Margaret Wappler detailed Perry's feelings over the situation in her new book, A Good Bad Boy: Luke Perry and How a Generation Grew.

"He didn't love it," the author revealed in an interview of the Dean comparisons. "When he was talking to Maria Shriver, he basically said like, 'I'm not him. I'm not him, and he checked out early and I don't want to check out early. I want to go on to work the rest of my life. And have a long storied career.'"