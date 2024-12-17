James Kennedy Says He's 'Taking Time to Focus on My Sobriety' After Shocking Domestic Violence Arrest

James Kennedy is working on himself following his December 10 domestic violence arrest.

"I am committed to making meaningful changes in my life. I am taking time to focus on my sobriety, personal growth and being present for my loved ones," the reality star, 32, wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, December 17, in which he addressed the situation for the first time.

"Navigating challenging moments is not easy, but I am determined to learn, grow, and move forward with the incredible support system around me," he added.