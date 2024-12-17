James Kennedy Says He's 'Taking Time to Focus on My Sobriety' After Shocking Domestic Violence Arrest
James Kennedy is working on himself following his December 10 domestic violence arrest.
"I am committed to making meaningful changes in my life. I am taking time to focus on my sobriety, personal growth and being present for my loved ones," the reality star, 32, wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, December 17, in which he addressed the situation for the first time.
"Navigating challenging moments is not easy, but I am determined to learn, grow, and move forward with the incredible support system around me," he added.
As OK! previously reported, the Vanderpump Rules star, who is dating Ally Lewber, was arrested last week, a spokesperson for the Burbank Police Department confirmed to People at the time. A call said Kennedy and an unnamed woman were arguing at the home he shares with Lewber.
When authorities came to the scene, there were no visible signs of injury on the woman, but Kennedy was still taken into custody. In the arrest log, an officer said the woman inside the home stated her boyfriend "lifted her up and threw her to the ground." It's not clear if Lewber was the woman.
Kennedy was charged with domestic battery upon a spouse or cohabitant and was booked into jail on December 11. He was later released on $20,000 bail.
A few days later, the DJ's legal team addressed the situation.
“We are in the process of conducting our own investigation into the allegations levied by the Burbank Police Department against James," they said in a statement obtained by OK!.
“We understand that there were no injuries,” the statement continued, “and we are hoping that, after careful review, the city’s attorneys will decide not to file formal charges.”
For her part, Lewber spoke out on social media a few days later.
"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support and for checking in on me," Lewber wrote on her Instagram Story. "I'm okay and taking the time I need right now. I deeply appreciate all the kindness and respect for my privacy during this time."
The pair attended a party together the night of Kennedy's arrest, and according to Nick Viall, who was present at the same event, said the Bravo star was acting off. "James walks by, and then James turns around and he says to his friend — I forgot his friend's name. Let's say his friend's name is Sam. And [James] goes, 'Sam! Hold this! Now.' ... And his friend just grabbed the drink and James kept walking and I was like ... That was insane," he recalled on his podcast, "The Viall Files."
"I was like, 10 minutes earlier I met this guy who he introduced as his best friend and then 10 minutes later he was barking orders," he explained.