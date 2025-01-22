James Kennedy's Lawyer Confirms 'No Charges Will Be Filed' After Shocking Domestic Violence Arrest

As OK! previously reported, Kennedy was taken into police custody on Tuesday, December 10, after allegedly getting into an argument with an unnamed woman. According to an officer who responded to the call, the woman claimed the man "lifted her up and threw her to the ground" during the incident. It was also noted there were no visible signs of injury on the woman.

Kennedy was arrested and booked, but was later released on $20,000 bail.

"We are in the process of conducting our own investigation into the allegations levied by the Burbank Police Department against James," his lawyer said at the time.