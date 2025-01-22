James Kennedy's Lawyer Confirms 'No Charges Will Be Filed' After Shocking Domestic Violence Arrest
Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy will not face any legal consequences after he was arrested on suspicions of domestic violence last month.
A statement from Kennedy's lawyer, Scott Leeman, explained the Burbank City Attorney's Office said "no charges will be filed" against the reality star.
"I want to thank them for conducting a thorough and professional review of the matter involving my client, James Kennedy," the statement, which was obtained by OK!, read. "Their diligent investigation confirmed what we have maintained from the beginning — there were no grounds for any charges to be filed against Mr. Kennedy."
"James is grateful to have this matter behind him and is looking forward to continuing to focus on his sobriety and his DJ career," the statement concluded.
As OK! previously reported, Kennedy was taken into police custody on Tuesday, December 10, after allegedly getting into an argument with an unnamed woman. According to an officer who responded to the call, the woman claimed the man "lifted her up and threw her to the ground" during the incident. It was also noted there were no visible signs of injury on the woman.
Kennedy was arrested and booked, but was later released on $20,000 bail.
"We are in the process of conducting our own investigation into the allegations levied by the Burbank Police Department against James," his lawyer said at the time.
- 'Vanderpump Rules' Star James Kennedy 'Hoping' Police Drop Charges After Shocking Domestic Violence Arrest: 'There Were No Injuries'
- James Kennedy Ignores Questions About Domestic Violence Arrest as Girlfriend Ally Lewber Insists She's 'OK' After Incident
- Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy Arrested for Domestic Violence, Star Released After Posting $20K Bail
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
On December 17, 2024, Kennedy spoke out on the situation for the first time via his Instagram Story as he assured followers he was "committed to making meaningful changes" to his life.
"I am taking time to focus on my sobriety, personal growth and being present for my loved ones," the 32-year-old DJ noted. "Navigating challenging moments is not easy, but I am determined to learn, grow, and move forward with the incredible support system around me."
Kennedy was in a relationship with his girlfriend Ally Lewber at the time of his arrest. However, it has not been confirmed if she was the woman involved in the argument.
Following the incident, Lewber took to Instagram and told her fans she was "okay and taking the time" she needed .
"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support and for checking in on me," she penned. "I deeply appreciate all the kindness and respect for my privacy during this time."