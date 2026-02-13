James Van Der Beek's Wife Is in 'Urgent' Need of Funds as GoFundMe Surpasses $2 Million, Actor's Friend Reveals: 'They Have Really Been Through It'
Feb. 13 2026, Published 11:26 a.m. ET
James Van Der Beek's wife, Kimberly, is trying to get by after the actor's shocking death at age 48 on February 11.
Shortly after his passing was announced, his wife set up a GoFundMe to help her family financially after his death.
The late Dawson's Creek star's longtime friend, Erin Fetherston, opened up about the fund raising over $2 million in just two days and how his family is in desperate need of cash.
“I’m just so happy and grateful that so many people feel moved in their hearts the way that those of us close feel,” the fashion designer told Extra.
"There is a sincere and urgent need here for the family. They have really been through it, and I just want to thank everyone on their behalf who has given and who may feel inspired to give," she continued.
James Van Der Beek Died From Colorectal Cancer
James died earlier this week after having battled stage 3 colorectal cancer since 2023.
Kimberly, 43, and James shared kids Olivia, 14, Joshua, 13, Annabel, 11, Emilia, 8, Gwendolyn, 6, and Jeremiah, 3.
“These are six children who are facing life without a father,” Erin, 44, explained. “Their amazing mother Kimberly has been a devoted wife and mom. She’s had six children and been public about losing babies along the way. She has been in the space of motherhood and supporting James all of these years. Now, she’s really left to pick up the pieces.”
Several Celebrities Have Donated to Kimberly's GoFundMe
“By supporting them, you’re helping them just maintain some stability in their life after going through a terribly challenging, painful, and heartbreaking journey that has ended in the loss of their father," the stylist said.
Several A-listers have contributed hefty amounts to the GoFundMe account, including Zoe Saldaña, Jon M. Chu and Steven Spielberg.
The Avatar star, 47, pledged to donate $2,500 a month, while the Schindler's List director, 79, sent $25,000 to the account.
The GoFundMe Was Established to Help Out the Family With Medical Bills
After the Varsity Blues star's death, James' medical costs left them “out of funds," Kimberly said.
The GoFundMe's description noted how “in the wake of this loss, Kimberly and the children are facing an uncertain future," adding that the donated cash will "help cover essential living expenses, pay bills, and support the children’s education."
James was diagnosed with cancer in August 2023, however, he did not publicly announce it until November 2024. "I have colorectal cancer. I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family," he said in a statement at the time.