James Van Der Beek's Widow Kimberly Shares GoFundMe Page After Actor's Illness Left Family 'Out of Funds'
Feb. 11 2026, Published 6:23 p.m. ET
Kimberly Van Der Beek is leaning on the support of friends, family and fans following the heartbreaking death of her husband, James Van Der Beek.
After the actor passed away on February 11 at age 48, following what the fundraiser described as a "long and courageous battle with cancer," a GoFundMe page was launched to help Kimberly, 44, and the couple's six children navigate the financial strain left behind.
'Deep Emotional Pain'
"James Van Der Beek was a beloved husband, father, and friend who touched the lives of everyone around him," the fundraiser read. "After a long and courageous battle with cancer, James passed away on February 11, 2026, leaving behind his devoted wife, Kimberly, and their six wonderful children."
The page explained that throughout his illness, the family faced not only deep emotional pain but also serious financial hardship as they prioritized his care.
"Throughout his illness, the family faced not only emotional challenges but also significant financial strain as they did everything possible to support James and provide for his care," the description continued, noting Kimberly and the children are now "facing an uncertain future" after his death.
'Out of Funds'
According to the fundraiser, the mounting medical expenses from the actor's extended fight against cancer have taken a major toll.
"The costs of James's medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds," the page stated. "They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time. The support of friends, family, and the wider community will make a world of difference as they navigate the road ahead."
Donations, the description added, "will help cover essential living expenses, pay bills, and support the children's education," and "help Kimberly and her family find hope and security as they rebuild their lives."
'Broken Heart'
Kimberly later addressed the fundraiser on her Instagram Story, revealing that close friends created the page on her behalf.
"With gratitude and a broken heart," she wrote.
James and Kimberly, who tied the knot in 2010, shared six children: Olivia, 15, Joshua, 13, Annabel, 12, Emily, 9, Gwendolyn, 7, and Jeremiah, 4.
At the time of publication, the fundraiser had raised $255,881 out of $350,000.
According to the campaign's update feed, Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough — who previously worked with James on Season 28 alongside pro partner Emma Slater — contributed $1,000 to the cause, per Us Weekly.
On February 11, an official statement about the actor's death on his Instagram read: "Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend."