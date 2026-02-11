James Van Der Beek's Widow Kimberly Shares GoFundMe Page After Actor's Illness Left Family 'Out of Funds'

Article continues below advertisement

Kimberly Van Der Beek is leaning on the support of friends, family and fans following the heartbreaking death of her husband, James Van Der Beek. After the actor passed away on February 11 at age 48, following what the fundraiser described as a "long and courageous battle with cancer," a GoFundMe page was launched to help Kimberly, 44, and the couple's six children navigate the financial strain left behind.

'Deep Emotional Pain'

Source: GoFundMe Kimberly Van Der Beek shared a GoFundMe after James Van Der Beek’s death on February 11.

"James Van Der Beek was a beloved husband, father, and friend who touched the lives of everyone around him," the fundraiser read. "After a long and courageous battle with cancer, James passed away on February 11, 2026, leaving behind his devoted wife, Kimberly, and their six wonderful children." The page explained that throughout his illness, the family faced not only deep emotional pain but also serious financial hardship as they prioritized his care. "Throughout his illness, the family faced not only emotional challenges but also significant financial strain as they did everything possible to support James and provide for his care," the description continued, noting Kimberly and the children are now "facing an uncertain future" after his death.

'Out of Funds'

Source: GoFundMe The GoFundMe said the family was 'out of funds.'

According to the fundraiser, the mounting medical expenses from the actor's extended fight against cancer have taken a major toll. "The costs of James's medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds," the page stated. "They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time. The support of friends, family, and the wider community will make a world of difference as they navigate the road ahead." Donations, the description added, "will help cover essential living expenses, pay bills, and support the children's education," and "help Kimberly and her family find hope and security as they rebuild their lives."

'Broken Heart'

Source: mega Kimberly posted about the situation on her Instagram Story.

Kimberly later addressed the fundraiser on her Instagram Story, revealing that close friends created the page on her behalf. "With gratitude and a broken heart," she wrote. James and Kimberly, who tied the knot in 2010, shared six children: Olivia, 15, Joshua, 13, Annabel, 12, Emily, 9, Gwendolyn, 7, and Jeremiah, 4.

Source: @vanderkimberly/Instagram James and Kimberly shared six children.