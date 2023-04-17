OK Magazine
Jamie Foxx's Health 'Steadily Improving' Following Scary 'Medical Complication' That Left Him Hospitalized: Source

jamie foxx kissing mystery woman
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 17 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Jamie Foxx is on the road to recovery.

According to a source, the Soul actor has been "steadily improving" after his eldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, revealed he was hospitalized last week for a mysterious "medical complication."

jamie foxx kissing mystery woman
Source: mega

In a statement shared to her Instagram account on Wednesday, April 12, the famous offspring informed her followers, "We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday."

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers," the update on behalf of the entire Foxx family read. "The family asks for privacy during this time."

jamie foxx
Source: Romain Maurice

Right before the 55-year-old was admitted to the hospital, Foxx was shooting his upcoming Netflix movie, Back in Action with Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close. The movie has already been plagued by multiple scandals during production, including the Day Shift actor allegedly having a full-blown tantrum, prompting him to make sudden employment cuts on set.

"She hates drama and confrontation. This is why she retired from the business in the first place," the insider spilled of Diaz's reaction to the tumultuous on-set atmosphere, while still understanding her pal's frustration. "She has already proven herself in the industry and has nothing left to prove to anyone."

Jamie Foxx, in a white hooded sweatshirt, escorted aspiring singer Sela Vave, in a short, skin-tight minidress.
Source: MEGA

"When you are in a position of authority, sometimes you have to make decisions to let people go who do not share the same vision as you," the source spilled. "Cameron is a businessperson and understands that this is necessary at times and, honestly, Jamie is the only reason that she is doing this film and they are still very close."

According to an email sent out by the film's casting director, a shoot that was scheduled for Sunday, April 16, was canceled due to "changes in production."

Source: OK!

People spoke with sources close to Foxx and obtained the email from the cast director.

