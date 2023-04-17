Jamie Foxx's Health 'Steadily Improving' Following Scary 'Medical Complication' That Left Him Hospitalized: Source

In a statement shared to her Instagram account on Wednesday, April 12, the famous offspring informed her followers, "We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday."

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers," the update on behalf of the entire Foxx family read. "The family asks for privacy during this time."