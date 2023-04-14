Kerry Washington Sends 'Love' & 'Prayers' To 'Movie Huzbin' Jamie Foxx As Actor Continues To Recover From Serious 'Medical Complication'
Kerry Washington is making sure Jamie Foxx is feeling the love!
The Scandal actress took to Instagram on Thursday, April 13, to share a sweet throwback of herself and her Ray costar as Foxx continues to recover from a "serious medical complication."
"A @iamjamiefoxx appreciation post. Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾," Washington wrote alongside a past snap of the Django Unchained alums hugging at a swanky Hollywood event.
The adoring update comes as Foxx's eldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, revealed the Annie star was on the mend from a scary health issue. "We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," the 29-year-old explained in a social media post on Wednesday, April 12. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."
"We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy at this time," she continued of her father's current condition — which had many of his family members rushing to his bedside.
Foxx has weathered a rocky few months, with multiple scandals plaguing his and Cameron Diaz's latest film, Back In Action. According to insiders, the Day Shift actor had a tantrum on set, which lead him to cut some jobs, prompting the blonde beauty to reconsider going back into retirement.
"She hates drama and confrontation. This is why she retired from the business in the first place," the insider spilled of Diaz's feelings about woking on the tumultuous movie set. "She has already proven herself in the industry and has nothing left to prove to anyone."
"When you are in a position of authority, sometimes you have to make decisions to let people go who do not share the same vision as you," the source spilled. "Cameron is a businessperson and understands that this is necessary at times and, honestly, Jamie is the only reason that she is doing this film and they are still very close."
Despite the intense chaos around production, the insider made clear they would be "incredibly surprised if it caused any tension between Jamie and Cameron."