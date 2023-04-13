Actor Jamie Foxx 'On The Way To Recovery' After Suffering 'Medical Complication,' His Daughter Reveals

Jamie Foxx is doing just fine after he was rushed to the hospital for a "medical complication" on Tuesday, April 11.

"We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," the actor's daughter Corinne Foxx shared on her social media Wednesday, April 12. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."

She added, "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy at this time."