Actor Jamie Foxx 'On The Way To Recovery' After Suffering 'Medical Complication,' His Daughter Reveals
Jamie Foxx is doing just fine after he was rushed to the hospital for a "medical complication" on Tuesday, April 11.
"We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," the actor's daughter Corinne Foxx shared on her social media Wednesday, April 12. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."
She added, "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy at this time."
Meanwhile, TMZ reported that Foxx's family rushed to be by his side.
"He's communicating now, and that's good news," the insider revealed of the situation.
Meanwhile, the singer has been filming his latest flick Back In Action with Cameron Diaz.
However, the film hasn't been easy to make, as an insider alleged that Foxx had a tantrum on set, leading him to cut some jobs.
"She hates drama and confrontation. This is why she retired from the business in the first place," the source added of Diaz, who is returning to the big screen for the first time since 2014. "She has already proven herself in the industry and has nothing left to prove to anyone."
Despite the chaos, the insider noted they would be "incredibly surprised if it caused any tension between Jamie and Cameron."
"When you are in a position of authority, sometimes you have to make decisions to let people go who do not share the same vision as you," the source said. "Cameron is a businessperson and understands that this is necessary at times and, honestly, Jamie is the only reason that she is doing this film and they are still very close."
The 55-year-old and the blonde beauty shocked fans when it was revealed they would be acting alongside one another.
“I’m like pacing the room,” Diaz said an audio recording about returning to her roots. “I feel excited, but I don’t know how to do this, you know?”