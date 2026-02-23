or
Prince William and Kate Middleton Looked 'Anxious' at 2026 BAFTAs, Body Language Expert Claims as Pair Deal With Ex-Prince Andrew's Arrest

Composite photo of Prince William, Kate Middleton and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
Prince William and wife Kate Middleton attended the 2026 BAFTAs just a few days after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest.

The British monarchy is trying to keep calm and carry on after ex-Prince Andrew's Thursday, February 19, arrest.

Despite the scandal, Prince William and wife Kate Middleton attended the 2026 BAFTAs on Sunday, February 22, at the Royal Festival Hall in London, where they were dressed to the nines.

Prince William and Kate Middleton Attend 2026 BAFTAs

Photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton showed signs of 'tension' and 'anxiety' at the 2026 BAFTAs.
Prince William and Kate Middleton showed signs of 'tension' and 'anxiety' at the 2026 BAFTAs.

While body language expert Judi James told an outlet that the couple "delivered their usual, impeccable red carpet A-list glamour," she revealed there were "a handful of tells that might reflect the undeniable tensions of the past week."

"They walk side by side with their arms hanging loose at their sides, with a closeness of the dangling inner hands suggesting a desire to clasp hands here or perhaps to perform the kind of signature truncated touches, pats and strokes they often give each other to support each other at events like this," James continued. "Instead of touching, though, we can see the fingers of William's right hand slightly curled so that his index finger touches his thumb, hinting at a self-soothe ritual."

Photo of The royal couple ignored a red carpet reporter who asked if the monarchy was 'in peril.'
The royal couple ignored a red carpet reporter who asked if the monarchy was 'in peril.'

James noted that William's lips being "pulled inward and his brows pulled into a small frown" suggest "some anxiety."

"Kate's smiles are as impeccable as usual, although there is a very slightly edge-to-edge placing of the teeth, which again could signal inner tension," she added.

Kate and William even ignored a red carpet reporter's question when they were asked, "Is the monarchy in peril?"

Why Was Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Arrested?

Photo of After Andrew's arrest, King Charles said authorities have 'full support' from the monarchy.
After Andrew's arrest, King Charles said authorities have 'full support' from the monarchy.

As OK! reported, Andrew was taken by authorities at his home due to allegations that he passed along confidential information to Jeffrey Epstein when he acted a trade envoy for the U.K.

After the arrest, King Charles released a statement on the shocking situation.

"I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office," the patriarch expressed. "What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation."

Andrew was released from custody that same day.

Inside Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Sexual Abuse Scandal

Photo of Andrew has denied the sexual abuse allegations against him.
Andrew has denied the sexual abuse allegations against him.

The accusations against Andrew were uncovered after the U.S. Department of Justice released three million files into their Epstein investigation.

Though Andrew has always denied it, a woman named Virginia Giuffre claimed she was sexually abused by Andrew at age 17 while suffering as one of Epstein's s-- trafficking victims.

The two settled her lawsuit with an out of court payment, but after her posthumous memoir debuted last year, new claims about Andrew prompted Charles to strip him of all titles and evict him from the Royal Lodge.

In addition, Andrew was included in more than one photo in the Epstein files, including one suspicious shot where he hovered over a woman on all fours while she was splayed out on the ground.

