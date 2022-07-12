Jamie Foxx Seen Kissing & Cuddling Up To Mystery Blonde Woman During Family Dinner Date
Does Jamie Foxx have a new woman in his life? The actor was spotted getting cozy with a mystery woman while dining at Malibu hotspot Nobu on Sunday, July 10, and the footage makes it seem like they were enjoying the meal with his lady's family!
In a video published by Daily Mail, the 54-year-old movie star is seen wearing a colorful button-down over a white tee, and while the blonde woman is sitting at the table, he leans in to give her a smooch. In another instance, the dad-of-two puts his arm around the girl, who then reached her hand to his so they can interlock fingers.
Later on, the duo and an unidentified bald man get up and take photos together.
According to the outlet, the woman in question is the same one the Oscar winner was with during the Cannes Film Festival in May.
The multifaceted star hasn't been in a serious public romance since he and Katie Holmes, 43, split in 2019 after a low-key six-year relationship.
"Jamie was disappointed, though he understood she needed more of a commitment," an OK! insider previously spilled of their split.
Another source claimed the Dawson's Creek star wasn't a fan of his nighttime antics. "Jamie and Katie have been arguing nonstop over his partying," the source said. "For months he’s been promising to calm his wild ways, but nothing’s changed and she’s finally come to the conclusion that she wants to be with a guy who’s more mature and ready to settle down."
The two were also doing long distance, as Foxx is based in Los Angeles, while Holmes and her daughter Suri Cruise, 16, live in the Big Apple. The actress eventually moved on with chef Emilio Vitolo Jr., but when things fizzled in mid-2021, Foxx reached out to his ex in hopes of rekindling things, though nothing materialized.
"If Katie wants to meet up for some no-strings fun, he's game," an OK! source exclusively spilled. "She might take the bait because their chemistry was off the charts!"