Jamie Foxx Seen Kissing & Cuddling Up To Mystery Blonde Woman During Family Dinner Date

In a video published by Daily Mail, the 54-year-old movie star is seen wearing a colorful button-down over a white tee, and while the blonde woman is sitting at the table, he leans in to give her a smooch. In another instance, the dad-of-two puts his arm around the girl, who then reached her hand to his so they can interlock fingers.

Later on, the duo and an unidentified bald man get up and take photos together.