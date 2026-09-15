ENTERTAINMENT Jamie Lee Curtis Breaks Down in Tears While Remembering 'Cherished Legend' Rob Reiner at 2026 Emmy Awards After Late Director's Murder Source: MEGA; AP Jamie Lee Curtis honored her late friend Rob Reiner at the 2026 Emmy Awards after his death. Rebecca Friedman Sept. 14 2026, Updated 11:32 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Jamie Lee Curtis broke down in tears while remembering her late pal, Hollywood director Rob Reiner, at the 2026 Emmy Awards. The famed actress took the stage toward the end of the Monday night, September 14, awards show to honor the When Harry Met Sally director nearly one year after his horrific December 2025 death. "Last year we lost another cherished legend, our beloved 'Meathead,' Rob Reiner," Curtis said as she fought back tears while closing out the In Memoriam segment at the annual event. "He was generous and kind and funny as h--- and a friend to all."

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Source: AP Jamie Lee Curtis broke down in tears while remembering the late director.

Curtis then acknowledged Rob’s posthumous Emmy win in the guest actor in a comedy series category for The Bear, which he was honored with on the second night of the Creative Arts Awards. The Freaky Friday star noted Rob’s posthumous victory broke the record for the longest span between Emmy wins, which was previously held by his father, fellow comedian Carl Reiner. "We all miss Robbie, Michele and all those we lost this year," Curtis concluded, growing visibly emotional. The moment was accompanied by a strings-backed rendition of Simon & Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water," performed by Noah Kahan.

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Source: OK! MAGAZINE/FACEBOOK Rob Reiner received a special tribute at the 2026 Emmy Awards.

Rob received his first Emmy award for his role as Michael "Meathead" Stivic in All in the Family and took home a trophy at the awards show for the second time in 1978. The Hollywood legend was widely celebrated as a filmmaker behind several beloved movies including This Is Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally and A Few Good Men. His guest appearance on The Bear was among his final performances on screen.

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Rob Reiner Leaves Lasting Mark on Hollywood

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Source: MEGA Billy Crystal led a tribute for Rob Reiner at the 2026 Oscars earlier this year.

Rob's passing has deeply affected the entire entertainment community. Earlier this year, he was honored during the 2026 Oscars In Memoriam segment with a tribute led by his friend and collaborator Billy Crystal. Crystal highlighted the enduring emotional impact of Rob's films and the joy they brought to audiences and colleagues alike.

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'The Nicest Guy in Hollywood'

Source: MEGA Chelsea Handler praised Rob Reiner as 'the nicest guy in Hollywood' during the 2026 Critics Choice Awards.

Additionally, Reiner was remembered at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards, where host Chelsea Handler praised him as "the nicest guy in Hollywood" and recognized the couple’s dedication to causes rooted in decency and mutual care. Handler emphasized the importance of continuing the values that Rob and Michele championed.

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Nick Reiner Charged With Parents' Murders

Source: MEGA Nick Reiner was accused of 'lying in wait' before murdering his parents with a knife.