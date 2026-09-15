Jamie Lee Curtis Breaks Down in Tears While Remembering 'Cherished Legend' Rob Reiner at 2026 Emmy Awards After Late Director's Murder
Sept. 14 2026, Updated 11:32 p.m. ET
Jamie Lee Curtis broke down in tears while remembering her late pal, Hollywood director Rob Reiner, at the 2026 Emmy Awards.
The famed actress took the stage toward the end of the Monday night, September 14, awards show to honor the When Harry Met Sally director nearly one year after his horrific December 2025 death.
"Last year we lost another cherished legend, our beloved 'Meathead,' Rob Reiner," Curtis said as she fought back tears while closing out the In Memoriam segment at the annual event. "He was generous and kind and funny as h--- and a friend to all."
Curtis then acknowledged Rob’s posthumous Emmy win in the guest actor in a comedy series category for The Bear, which he was honored with on the second night of the Creative Arts Awards.
The Freaky Friday star noted Rob’s posthumous victory broke the record for the longest span between Emmy wins, which was previously held by his father, fellow comedian Carl Reiner.
"We all miss Robbie, Michele and all those we lost this year," Curtis concluded, growing visibly emotional. The moment was accompanied by a strings-backed rendition of Simon & Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water," performed by Noah Kahan.
Rob received his first Emmy award for his role as Michael "Meathead" Stivic in All in the Family and took home a trophy at the awards show for the second time in 1978.
The Hollywood legend was widely celebrated as a filmmaker behind several beloved movies including This Is Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally and A Few Good Men. His guest appearance on The Bear was among his final performances on screen.
Rob Reiner Leaves Lasting Mark on Hollywood
- Jamie Lee Curtis Admits She's 'Numb' After 'Violent and Tragic' Deaths of 'Dear Friends' Rob Reiner and His Wife Michele
- Rob Reiner Honored With Touching Tribute at 2026 Oscars After Horrific Murders of Legendary Director and Wife Michele: Watch
- Billy Crystal Saw Slain Bodies of Friends Rob and Michele Reiner After Gruesome Murders
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Rob's passing has deeply affected the entire entertainment community. Earlier this year, he was honored during the 2026 Oscars In Memoriam segment with a tribute led by his friend and collaborator Billy Crystal.
Crystal highlighted the enduring emotional impact of Rob's films and the joy they brought to audiences and colleagues alike.
'The Nicest Guy in Hollywood'
Additionally, Reiner was remembered at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards, where host Chelsea Handler praised him as "the nicest guy in Hollywood" and recognized the couple’s dedication to causes rooted in decency and mutual care.
Handler emphasized the importance of continuing the values that Rob and Michele championed.
Nick Reiner Charged With Parents' Murders
Rob and his wife, Michele Reiner, tragically died after being stabbed in their Brentwood, Calif., home in December 2025. The beloved couple's bodies were found just hours after attending Conan O'Brien's Christmas party with their troubled son, Nick Reiner, who was later charged with their murders.
Nick has been indicted on two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances including "lying in wait" and "multiple murders," making him eligible for the death penalty.
Nick is currently held at Twin Towers Correctional Facility and is scheduled for a court hearing on October 23 concerning access to trust assets to retain private legal counsel.