Conan O'Brien Brutally Trolled for Avoiding Jokes About Late Pal Rob Reiner at 2026 Oscars: 'Everything Else Seems Fair Game!'
March 27 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
OK! can reveal Conan O'Brien has cruelly come under fire after avoiding jokes about his late friend Rob Reiner during the Oscars – with critics accusing the host of double standards as "everything else seemed fair game" on the night.
The comedian and presenter, 62, hosted the 98th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, where the ceremony featured a moving tribute to filmmaker Reiner, who was murdered at age 78 alongside his wife Michele, 70, in December 2025.
The couple was allegedly massacred by their son Nick, 32, who has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.
While Conan introduced the In Memoriam segment and had previously promised a "very powerful" tribute, he refrained from making any jokes about Rob – a decision that has since sparked debate among viewers and industry observers.
A comedy industry insider said: "There has been a noticeable reaction from audiences and trolls who felt Conan O'Brien drew a very firm line around Rob Reiner, while showing no hesitation in poking fun at other subjects throughout the night. That contrast has led some to question whether the tone was entirely consistent."
The insider added: "From one perspective, it was an understandable decision given his personal connection, but from another, comics and some viewers expect a host to apply the same approach across the board. Even though Rob's murder is a very, very sensitive topic, comics and trolls don't care – the perception is that certain topics were off-limits while everything else seemed fair game, which creates accusations of a double standard."
The trolling against O'Brien is too vile to reproduce here. The tribute to Rob itself was led by his old friend Billy Crystal, 78, a longtime pal and collaborator of Rob's, who delivered an emotional speech recalling their decades-long relationship.
Billy reflected on their first meeting on All in the Family in 1975 and celebrated Rob's evolution into a filmmaker behind classics including This Is Spinal Tap, Stand By Me, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally and Misery.
Billy said: "My friends, Rob's movies will last for lifetimes because they were about what makes us laugh and cry and what we aspire to be: far better in his eyes, far kinder, far funnier and far more human."
He added: "Their loss is immeasurable. And to the millions who have enjoyed his films all these years, I want you to know, here and around the world, how many times Rob told me that it meant everything to him that his work meant something to you."
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A range of actors connected to Rob's work joined Crystal on stage, including Michael McKean and Christopher Guest from This Is Spinal Tap, as well as Jerry O'Connell and Wil Wheaton from Stand By Me and Cary Elwes, Mandy Patinkin, Carol Kane and Fred Savage from The Princess Bride.
Meg Ryan, who starred with Crystal in When Harry Met Sally, stood beside him, visibly emotional.
Conan had earlier addressed the difficulty of speaking about Rob in a red carpet interview.
He said: "It's hard to sum up in this environment and would sound kind of pithy and weird to sum up here. I don't think it would be appropriate, but it's going to be a very powerful part of the show."
He also spoke about the tragedy in a prior interview, saying: "Very simply, we had a party, we invited our really good friends and then, the next day, this terrible thing happened. Whatever difficulties my wife and I have experienced having our name attached to it are nothing compared to the scale of the tragedy for the family and the loss of Rob and Michele. If you're a known person, your name is going to get dragged into things sometimes, but it is not a hardship. There is only sadness that they're gone."
A production source said: "Conan O'Brien was in a uniquely difficult position because of his personal connection, but hosting the Oscars comes with expectations about tone and balance. When viewers see selective restraint, it inevitably becomes part of the conversation about the show."
Another insider added: "It wasn't that people expected jokes about Rob Reiner specifically, but the contrast between the emotional tribute and the rest of the night's humor stood out. That's why it has become such a talking point in the aftermath."