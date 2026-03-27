EXCLUSIVE Conan O'Brien Brutally Trolled for Avoiding Jokes About Late Pal Rob Reiner at 2026 Oscars: 'Everything Else Seems Fair Game!' Source: MEGA Conan O'Brien faced criticism over not joking about Rob Reiner's death during the Oscars. Aaron Tinney March 27 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA, @michelereiner /Instagram Conan O'Brien hosted the Oscars, which featured a tribute to Rob Reiner.

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A comedy industry insider said: "There has been a noticeable reaction from audiences and trolls who felt Conan O'Brien drew a very firm line around Rob Reiner, while showing no hesitation in poking fun at other subjects throughout the night. That contrast has led some to question whether the tone was entirely consistent." The insider added: "From one perspective, it was an understandable decision given his personal connection, but from another, comics and some viewers expect a host to apply the same approach across the board. Even though Rob's murder is a very, very sensitive topic, comics and trolls don't care – the perception is that certain topics were off-limits while everything else seemed fair game, which creates accusations of a double standard."

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Source: MEGA Conan O'Brien allegedly drew a 'very firm line around Rob Reiner,' a source said.

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The trolling against O'Brien is too vile to reproduce here. The tribute to Rob itself was led by his old friend Billy Crystal, 78, a longtime pal and collaborator of Rob's, who delivered an emotional speech recalling their decades-long relationship. Billy reflected on their first meeting on All in the Family in 1975 and celebrated Rob's evolution into a filmmaker behind classics including This Is Spinal Tap, Stand By Me, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally and Misery. Billy said: "My friends, Rob's movies will last for lifetimes because they were about what makes us laugh and cry and what we aspire to be: far better in his eyes, far kinder, far funnier and far more human." He added: "Their loss is immeasurable. And to the millions who have enjoyed his films all these years, I want you to know, here and around the world, how many times Rob told me that it meant everything to him that his work meant something to you."

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Source: MEGA Conan O' Brien addressed the difficulty of speaking about Rob Reiner on a red carpet.

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He said: "It's hard to sum up in this environment and would sound kind of pithy and weird to sum up here. I don't think it would be appropriate, but it's going to be a very powerful part of the show." He also spoke about the tragedy in a prior interview, saying: "Very simply, we had a party, we invited our really good friends and then, the next day, this terrible thing happened. Whatever difficulties my wife and I have experienced having our name attached to it are nothing compared to the scale of the tragedy for the family and the loss of Rob and Michele. If you're a known person, your name is going to get dragged into things sometimes, but it is not a hardship. There is only sadness that they're gone."

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Source: MEGA Conan O'Brien spoke about the tragedy of Rob and Michele Reiner's death.