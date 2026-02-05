Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Heartbreaking Hospital Photos From Daughter's ATV Crash That Left Her in Coma 9 Years Ago

Article continues below advertisement

Jamie Lynn Spears is reflecting on a terrifying chapter nine years ago, when her daughter, Maddie Briann Aldridge, nearly lost her life in an ATV accident. "MIRACLE ANNIVERSARY🪽🤍 I will never take for granted the gift we were given," Spears, 34, wrote in a lengthy tribute shared via Instagram on Thursday, February 5. "Bc I’m very aware that so many times in these situations that is not the case."

Jamie Lynn Spear's Daughter Suffered Scary ATV Accident

Source: @jamielynnspears/Instagram Jamie Lynn Spear's daughter suffered a near-fatal ATV when she was seven years old.

It's been nine years since Spears' daughter, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Casey Aldridge, was left in a comatose state after an accident at her family's Louisiana home. Jamie is also a mother to her daughter, Ivey, whom she shares with husband Jamie Watson. The Special Forces: World's Toughest Test alum included a special note to those who helped her family during the tough time, writing, "Thank you to every first responder, medical professional, friend, family, every single person who prayed for her, and ABOVE ALL THANK YOU GOD🙏🏻 go love on your people extra today, at the end of the day that is all that really matters."

Jamie Lynn's Daughter Was Submerged for Several Minutes

Source: @jamielynnspears/Instagram Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter was reportedly submerged under water for several minutes before being airlifted to the hospital.

Maddie was 7 years old when she was riding in a Polaris ATV that flipped over and crashed into a pond in February 2017. She was reportedly submerged for several minutes and unconscious before being airlifted to the hospital. Maddie was in a coma for two days before she made her recovery and was discharged from the hospital shortly after.

Jamie Lynn's Daughter Spoke Out in August 2025

Source: Maddie Aldridge/YouTube Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter addressed her accident for the first time last year.

Maddie publicly spoke out about the accident for the first time nearly a decade later, now at 17 years old. “I did have an accident though," Maddie said in a YouTube video titled “Why I Started YouTube,” posted in August 2025. "I was in a coma, and I came back to life, and I’m very blessed. So yeah, I've just been very accident-prone. I swear my parents are amazing and they did not do anything to me."

Jamie Lynn Spears Gifted Daughter New ATV

Source: @jamielynnspears/Instagram Jamie Lynn Spears gifted her daughter an ATV last Christmas.