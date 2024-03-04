OK Magazine
'She's a Snake': Jamie Lynn Spears Ridiculed for Attending Christina Aguilera's Concert Despite Britney's Tension With the Singer

Source: mega
By:

Mar. 4 2024, Published 10:57 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Is Jamie Lynn Spears picking sides?

On Saturday, March 2, the actress was spotted at the final show of Christina Aguilera's Las Vegas residency.

Source: @jamielynnspears/instagram

Jamie Lynn Spears attended Christina Aguilera's concert despite Britney's feud with the singer.

This isn't the first time the Zoey 101 alum, 32, supported the blonde beauty, however, it still comes as a surprise to fans since Spears' sister, Britney Spears, isn't on the best terms with the "Genie in a Bottle" crooner, 43.

Then again, Jaime Lynn and her sibling have also been estranged for years.

Source: mega

Aguilera unfollowed Britney on social media in 2022.

Social media was stunned to see Jamie Lynn in the crowd, with one person tweeting, "What is she doing there?"

"Jamie Lynn Spears attending the concert is not a gag, she’s a snake," said another, while a third individual commented, "Britney will always be better than both of them."

Source: mega

The Spears sisters have been feuding for several years.

Britney and Jamie Lynn became estranged several years ago, as the "Toxic" singer, 42, claimed her little sister did nothing to help her get out of their dad's abusive conservatorship.

Meanwhile, the Crossroads actress and Christina have been pitted against each other since the '90s, when they both rose to fame.

The pop stars' feud made new headlines in 2021, when Britney was finally freed from her conservatorship. When a reporter asked Christina to give her opinion on the situation, she replied, "I can’t, but I’m happy for her," before her manager lead her away.

The "Overprotected" crooner wasn't happy with that response, writing on social media, "I love and adore everyone who supported me...but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie !!!! 13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about ??? I’m the one who went through it all !!!!"

Source: mega

Britney has been accused of body-shaming her rival.

However, the "Dirrty" vocalist had voiced her support for Britney in the past, tweeting months prior to the incident, "These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through. It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish."

The following year, Britney was accused of body-shaming her rival.

In an Instagram post, she shared a quote by comedian Rodney Dangerfield that read, "I found there was only one way to look thin: Hang out with fat people."

In the accompanying caption, she name-dropped the mom-of-two, writing, "I wish I could have chosen the nannies for my children … my dancers … I mean if I had Christina Aguilera’s dancers I would have looked extremely small… I mean why not talk about it ??"

Britney clearly struck a nerve, as Christina then unfollowed her on social media — which prompted the former to speak out.

"By no means was I being critical of Christina’s beautiful body, it is what it is!!! I flew to see her show once and the main thing I noticed was the difference of our people on stage!!! By no means did I even mention Christina, look at my post!!!" she declared. "I was inspired by her show and she is a beautiful woman of power … Thank you @xtina for inspiring me!!!"

