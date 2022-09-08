Britney Spears Puts Beach Bum On Display During NSFW Yacht Day With Sam Asghari
Despite family drama, Britney Spears appears to be living her best life!
The Princess of Pop and Sam Asghari enjoyed the perfect summer day out on a yacht as they head into the weekend. In true Spears fashion, she rid herself of her bikini top as she soaked up the sun on the lavish boat, where she and her hubby were accompanied by a pal.
In Spears' video, posted Thursday, September 8, the topless musician showed off her booty in cheeky yellow bottoms while lounging on the catamaran as her male friend sat near her comically wearing her bikini top.
Taking her top back, Spears showed off her model walk on the yacht and blissfully splashed around in the ocean.
She captioned her untamed video: "CALM DOWN !!! HELL NO STAY WOKE !!!!! Oh hand here's my a**."
Though she nor Asghari featured the other in their posts, the handsome hunk also showed off his boat day on his respective Instagram Story. Teasing the stunning views from their vessel, Asghari added his wife's new tune with Elton John, "Hold Me Closer," in the background.
The couple's lavish vacation comes on the heels of Spears' public back-and-forth with the father of her kids, Kevin Federline.
OK! reported the estranged family's private matters were aired out last month when Federline did his first televised sit-down and bashed his ex-wife's parenting style. He spilled at the time that their sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, hadn't seen their mom in months and skipped her June wedding to Asghari, hinting that her constant NSFW posts had something to do with the teenagers' decision.
In response to Federline's claims, Spears declared her children would act "hateful" to her whenever they came to visit, emphasizing that she "gave them everything."
In light of Spears' reaction to Federline's interview, he leaked several old videos of the mother-of-two scolding their children, who were 11 and 12 at the time. Upon releasing the footage, which he has since deleted, Federline expressed: "The lies have to stop. I hope our kids grow up to be better than this."
As the drama continues to go from bad to worse, an interview featuring Spears' son Jayden seemed to push the pop star over the edge. After the famous offspring said in the recent interview that he wanted to see his mom better "mentally" and backed his controversial grandfather, Jamie Spears — who the songstress has continuously slammed for his alleged abusive role in her conservatorship — she said she was "deeply saddened."
Her husband also came to her defense, taking aim at Federline for bashing the blonde babe. "Mowing the lawn > professional baby daddy," he commented under Spears' lengthy post addressing her son's recent statements about her.