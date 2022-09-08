Britney Spears Puts Beach Bum On Display During NSFW Yacht Day With Sam Asghari

In Spears' video, posted Thursday, September 8, the topless musician showed off her booty in cheeky yellow bottoms while lounging on the catamaran as her male friend sat near her comically wearing her bikini top.

SAM ASGHARI MAJORLY TROLLS 'PROFESSIONAL BABY DADDY' KEVIN FEDERLINE

Taking her top back, Spears showed off her model walk on the yacht and blissfully splashed around in the ocean.