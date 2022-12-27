Jamie Lynn Spears Found 'Support' & 'Family' In Her 'Special Forces' Costars As Feud With Sister Britney Fails To Cease
Though Jamie Lynn Spears and Britney Spears' feud rages on, the former came across a new support system when she joined Special Forces: World's Toughest Test alongside several other celebs.
The Fox competition show, which debuts on Wednesday, January 4, puts contestants through rigorous physical training, but along the way, she not only found her inner strength, but formed strong friendships as well.
"Everyone felt like family after this," the mom-of-three shared in a new interview. "You’re instantly bonded when you walk on that first day. They just rip off the Band-Aid and you have no choice but to bond."
"I would not have been able to get through [this] without the support of all these amazing new people in my life," the Zoey 101 alum, 31, added of costars like 7th Heaven's Beverley Mitchell, noting that with the actress, she was able to let her "guard down."
Other costars included Mel B, Kenya Moore and Kate Gosselin.
That sentiment can't be said for her dynamic with Britney, 41, as the two have been hurling harsh words and accusations at each other via social media over the past several months.
BRITNEY SPEARS TURNS OFF INSTAGRAM COMMENTS AFTER FANS EXPRESS CONCER ABOUT STAR'S WELL-BEING
The "Womanizer" singer claimed her little sister never tried to help her escape their father's strict conservatorship, though Jamie-Lynn has claimed otherwise. The iconic pop star also called Jamie Lynn "scum" for the claims she made in her memoir, once alleging Britney came after her with a knife.
- Britney Spears Encourages Sister Jamie Lynn To 'Have Self-Worth' As Their Confusing Dynamic Continues
- Jamie Lynn Spears Steps Out In Leather Ensemble At Los Angeles Premiere As Sister Britney Continues To Spark Health Concerns
- Britney Spears Praises Sister Jamie Lynn Following Heated Feud: 'So Brave & Inspiring'
"It’s like you’re going out of your way to lie about me and make me look bad," Britney wrote in a since-deleted social post. "People are just counting down the seconds until I do something wrong, you come out and literally say hurtful things ... It’s kind of insane."
In a turn of events, Britney recently praised her younger sibling, calling her "brave and inspiring." The complete 180 came about randomly, with the mom-of-two posting the sweet note on her own birthday, explaining that despite it being her special day, she was thinking of the Nickelodeon star.
Spears talked to Page Six about Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, which premieres at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.