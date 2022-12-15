Jamie Lynn Spears Steps Out In Leather Ensemble At Los Angeles Premiere As Sister Britney Continues To Spark Health Concerns
Jamie Lynn Spears stunned in a sleek leather ensemble at the Los Angeles premiere of her new reality show, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, on Tuesday, December 13.
The 31-year-old was sporting a black top, a matching leather skirt and jacket that she complimented with a glamorous pair of sparkly, pointed-toe heels at the upscale event. She accessorized the look with pearl earrings and a silver bracelet.
The military-inspired reality series — which is set to air its first episode on Wednesday, January 4 — puts pampered Hollywood stars into the field as they undergo grueling challenges similar to the ones used to select and train special forces soldiers.
The mother-of-two — she has Maddie, 14, and Ivey, 4 — opened up on wanting to join the project in an effort to step out of her older sister's shadow and show the world who she really is.
"'Growing up, my sister [Britney Spears] became worldwide famous," she said in a trailer. "I guess I just wanna like [prove that] I'm just like worth something."
The career move definitely caught the attention of the "Baby, One More Time" singer, who later took to Instagram to gush over how proud she was of her little sister.
"It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you … congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show 🎉 !!!" Britney wrote at the time next to a picture of Jamie Lynn playing the guitar. "You ain’t alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it 🤧🤧🤧 My baby sister !!! I love you !!!"
This comes as the Grammy Award winner continues to spark concern with her confusing and troubling behavior on social media, from posting frequent nude photos to going on emoji-filled rants about her rocky relationship with her family — including her sister.
Earlier this year, the Spears sisters were locked in a heated social media feud after Jamie Lynn described her as "erratic" and "paranoid" in her bombshell memoir, Things I Should Have Said.
"I wish the almighty, Lord would could come down and show this whole world that you’re lying and making money off of me !!!!" Britney said in a frustrated Instagram rant. "You are scum, Jamie Lynn."