Jamie Lynn Spears Steps Out In Leather Ensemble At Los Angeles Premiere As Sister Britney Continues To Spark Health Concerns

Jamie Lynn Spears stunned in a sleek leather ensemble at the Los Angeles premiere of her new reality show, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, on Tuesday, December 13.

The 31-year-old was sporting a black top, a matching leather skirt and jacket that she complimented with a glamorous pair of sparkly, pointed-toe heels at the upscale event. She accessorized the look with pearl earrings and a silver bracelet.