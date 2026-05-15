or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > jamie spears
OK LogoNEWS

Britney Spears' Dad Jamie Attends Granddaughter's Graduation in Wheelchair — 2 Years After Amputation

photo of Jamie Spears
Source: MEGA

Jamie Spears attended granddaughter Maddie’s graduation in a wheelchair.

Profile Image

May 15 2026, Published 8:33 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jamie Spears, estranged father of pop star Britney Spears, made a notable appearance in a wheelchair at his granddaughter Maddie's high school graduation on Friday, May 8, in Hammond, La.

This marks the first public sighting of Jamie since his right leg was amputated two years ago due to complications following knee replacement surgery.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Jamie Spears appeared in public for the first time in months while attending granddaughter Maddie’s high school graduation in Louisiana.
Source: MEGA

Jamie Spears appeared in public for the first time in months while attending granddaughter Maddie’s high school graduation in Louisiana.

Article continues below advertisement

The 73-year-old Jamie was joined by his ex-wife Lynne Spears, daughter Jamie Lynn Spears, her husband, Jamie Watson, and their children, Ivey and Sean Preston. Jamie wore a gray suit while Lynne opted for a cream dress with a matching blazer. Jamie Lynn, known for her role in Zoey 101, appeared emotional as she watched her daughter receive her diploma.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Jamie Spears arrived in a wheelchair after undergoing a leg amputation two years ago due to complications from a severe infection following knee replacement surgery.
Source: @jamielynnspears/Instagram

Jamie Spears arrived in a wheelchair after undergoing a leg amputation two years ago due to complications from a severe infection following knee replacement surgery.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the family gathering, Britney did not attend the graduation. However, her eldest son, Sean Preston, was present and supported his cousin.

He wore a white polo shirt and held a photo of Maddie with the caption, “Look who’s graduated.” His brother, Jayden James, was not in attendance.

MORE ON:
jamie spears

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of Britney Spears did not attend the event, although her son Sean Preston showed support for his cousin during the family gathering.
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears did not attend the event, although her son Sean Preston showed support for his cousin during the family gathering.

Article continues below advertisement

Jamie’s health issues have raised concerns over the past two years. He underwent a knee replacement in November 2023 but later developed a severe infection, which led to the amputation.

An insider explained, “He had a knee replacement and got a terrible infection from it.”

The amputation was described as a necessary measure after several unsuccessful surgeries.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Reports claim Jamie hopes to reconnect with Britney despite their strained relationship following the end of her conservatorship in 2021.
Source: MEGA

Reports claim Jamie hopes to reconnect with Britney despite their strained relationship following the end of her conservatorship in 2021.

Meanwhile, the Spears family has been navigating ongoing tensions. Jamie was removed as Britney’s conservator in September 2021, a decision that has impacted their relationship significantly. Following Britney's recent DUI arrest on March 4, insiders suggest Jamie is eager to reconnect with her.

Jamie reportedly wishes to find some common ground with Britney as he feels a desire to talk to her.

However, sources close to Britney indicate she remains “on edge” about the possibility of Jamie returning to her life and continues to be “antagonized” by their complicated history.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.