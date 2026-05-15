Britney Spears' Dad Jamie Attends Granddaughter's Graduation in Wheelchair — 2 Years After Amputation

Article continues below advertisement

Jamie Spears, estranged father of pop star Britney Spears, made a notable appearance in a wheelchair at his granddaughter Maddie's high school graduation on Friday, May 8, in Hammond, La. This marks the first public sighting of Jamie since his right leg was amputated two years ago due to complications following knee replacement surgery.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jamie Spears appeared in public for the first time in months while attending granddaughter Maddie’s high school graduation in Louisiana.

Article continues below advertisement

The 73-year-old Jamie was joined by his ex-wife Lynne Spears, daughter Jamie Lynn Spears, her husband, Jamie Watson, and their children, Ivey and Sean Preston. Jamie wore a gray suit while Lynne opted for a cream dress with a matching blazer. Jamie Lynn, known for her role in Zoey 101, appeared emotional as she watched her daughter receive her diploma.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @jamielynnspears/Instagram Jamie Spears arrived in a wheelchair after undergoing a leg amputation two years ago due to complications from a severe infection following knee replacement surgery.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the family gathering, Britney did not attend the graduation. However, her eldest son, Sean Preston, was present and supported his cousin. He wore a white polo shirt and held a photo of Maddie with the caption, “Look who’s graduated.” His brother, Jayden James, was not in attendance.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Britney Spears did not attend the event, although her son Sean Preston showed support for his cousin during the family gathering.

Article continues below advertisement

Jamie’s health issues have raised concerns over the past two years. He underwent a knee replacement in November 2023 but later developed a severe infection, which led to the amputation. An insider explained, “He had a knee replacement and got a terrible infection from it.” The amputation was described as a necessary measure after several unsuccessful surgeries.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Reports claim Jamie hopes to reconnect with Britney despite their strained relationship following the end of her conservatorship in 2021.