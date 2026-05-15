Britney Spears' Dad Jamie Attends Granddaughter's Graduation in Wheelchair — 2 Years After Amputation
May 15 2026, Published 8:33 a.m. ET
Jamie Spears, estranged father of pop star Britney Spears, made a notable appearance in a wheelchair at his granddaughter Maddie's high school graduation on Friday, May 8, in Hammond, La.
This marks the first public sighting of Jamie since his right leg was amputated two years ago due to complications following knee replacement surgery.
The 73-year-old Jamie was joined by his ex-wife Lynne Spears, daughter Jamie Lynn Spears, her husband, Jamie Watson, and their children, Ivey and Sean Preston. Jamie wore a gray suit while Lynne opted for a cream dress with a matching blazer. Jamie Lynn, known for her role in Zoey 101, appeared emotional as she watched her daughter receive her diploma.
Despite the family gathering, Britney did not attend the graduation. However, her eldest son, Sean Preston, was present and supported his cousin.
He wore a white polo shirt and held a photo of Maddie with the caption, “Look who’s graduated.” His brother, Jayden James, was not in attendance.
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Jamie’s health issues have raised concerns over the past two years. He underwent a knee replacement in November 2023 but later developed a severe infection, which led to the amputation.
An insider explained, “He had a knee replacement and got a terrible infection from it.”
The amputation was described as a necessary measure after several unsuccessful surgeries.
Meanwhile, the Spears family has been navigating ongoing tensions. Jamie was removed as Britney’s conservator in September 2021, a decision that has impacted their relationship significantly. Following Britney's recent DUI arrest on March 4, insiders suggest Jamie is eager to reconnect with her.
Jamie reportedly wishes to find some common ground with Britney as he feels a desire to talk to her.
However, sources close to Britney indicate she remains “on edge” about the possibility of Jamie returning to her life and continues to be “antagonized” by their complicated history.