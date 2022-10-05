Jana Kramer Shares Shocking Details From Past Abusive Relationship: 'He Was Going To Kill Me'

"I don’t remember the excuses that I told people when I flew home to escape my abuser about the cuts and scrapes on my shoulder and arms, or why my ribs were hurting. But when I look at this photo that’s all I see," continued the mom-of-two. "I see a broken girl."

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant, 38, went on to explain that an ex not only said "he was going kill me," but would also pin her to the ground and strangle her — though throughout their relationship, he would still profess his love for her.