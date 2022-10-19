Jana Kramer Tears Up As She Reveals Ex-Husband Mike Caussin Cheated With Over A Dozen Women

When host Jada Pinkett Smith, 51, asked Kramer if it was true that the dad-of-two, 35, "cheated with around 13 women," she replied, "More."

"That has to be really painful," Pinkett Smith acknowledged as Kramer began to tear up.

"I know we're both in better situations, but I think about this year, my kids won't wake up at my house Christmas Day," the One Tree Hill alum, 38, explained as her voice cracked from the flood of emotions. "That one's gonna hurt."