Jane Fonda Was 'Completely Starstruck' Upon Meeting Tom Brady: 'My Knees Actually Got Weak'

“He was kind and humble, which is hard to believe considering how brilliant he is at what he does, but it’s true,” Fonda, 85, spilled while attending the flick’s world premiere at the Palm Springs International Film Festival last week.

JANE FONDA REVEALS HER 'CANCER IS IN REMISSION': 'BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER!'

“My knees actually got weak when he walked into my trailer,” she continued, describing Brady as “sweet and polite.” “I’m in awe of that kind of skill. When somebody is the best in the world at what they do, you have to honor that and respect it. I was just awestruck.”