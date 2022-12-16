Jane Fonda Reveals Her 'Cancer Is In Remission': 'Best Birthday Present Ever!'
Jane Fonda just received the "best birthday present ever," as she revealed a positive update on her cancer after a scary diagnosis of non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma at the start of September.
"Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue chemo. I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate. I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way," the Grace and Frankie star — who turns 85 next week — revealed in an Instagram post on Thursday, December 15.
"I am confident that it played a role in the good news,” Fonda assured of the widespread support the legendary actress received as she underwent treatment over the past three months.
“I’m especially happy because while my first 4 chemo treatments were rather easy for me, only a few days of being tired, the last chemo session was rough and lasted 2 weeks making it hard to accomplish much of anything,” the 84-year-old — who is thrilled to have made it over the tough hump of intensive treatment — continued.
Luckily, Fonda’s chemo symptoms wore off just before she traveled to Washington, D.C., “for the first live, in-person Fire Drill Fridays rally,” she explained.
“Thank heavens for that because it was a busy week,” the Barbarella star admitted, before going into more detail about the several climate change and environmentalist rallies she participated in throughout her time in the nation’s capital.
The exciting news comes after Fonda recently shared a slightly somber update, telling her family and friends she wasn’t “going to be around for much longer" back in November.
“When you get to be my age, you better be aware of the amount of time that is behind you, as opposed to in front of you. I mean, that’s just realistic,” the Hollywood icon revealed in an interview published last month, admitting she's "not afraid" of dying.
“I’m ready. I’ve had a great life,” Fonda confessed. “Not that I want to go, but I’m aware that it’s going to be sooner rather than later.”
Despite coming to peace with reaching her elder years, the Monster-in-Law star still has some things to complete before her time here is done.
“I want to see my grandkids get old enough so that I go out knowing that they’re gonna be OK, that would be important. My work on the climate, I’ll be doing that until I drop,” Fonda concluded.