Jane Fonda Reveals Her 'Cancer Is In Remission': 'Best Birthday Present Ever!'

Jane Fonda just received the "best birthday present ever," as she revealed a positive update on her cancer after a scary diagnosis of non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma at the start of September.

"Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue chemo. I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate. I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way," the Grace and Frankie star — who turns 85 next week — revealed in an Instagram post on Thursday, December 15.