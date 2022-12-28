Inside Tom Brady's First Belated Christmas With His 3 Kids After Split From Gisele Bündchen — See Photos
Tom Brady offered fans a glimpse into what it was like to celebrate Christmas without Gisele Bündchen. On Tuesday, December 27, the football star, 45, took to his Instagram Story to share some snaps from his shindig with his three kids, John "Jack" Edward, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, Benjamin Rein, 13, and Vivian Lake, 10.
In one of the photos, the athlete uploaded a sweet snap of his three kiddos posing together. "And the real thing. Merry Xmas."
Brady also shared a photo of the kids' stockings — and their pets Lua and Fluffy — in addition to some presents they received.
Vivian modeled some socks, which read, "Just a girl who loves horses," while another read, "Do not disturb. I'm game," to which Brady captioned the pics, "This sums it up."
As OK! previously reported, the model, 42, first took the kids to her home country of Brazil, where they took place in activities such as horseback riding, biking, fishing and playing with animals. "Recharging with my little ones in the country of my ❤️!" she captioned a slew of photos of the bunch.
The former flames split in October after 13 years of marriage. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," the dad-of-three wrote at the time. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."
Brady also spoke out about this holiday season would be different than previous years. “It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before that I’m gonna learn how to deal with. And I think that’s what life’s about. So you just asked a question about what have you learned from this football season? I’m gonna learn how to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel, and I’m gonna have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional,” he said on his SiriusXM’s “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray” podcast on Monday, December 19. “And then look forward to celebrating Christmas with my kids the day after. Which is, you know, just part of what football season has been for a long time. So it’s just, again, emotional aspects that allow us to thrive.”