Tom Brady Admits 'We're All Going Through Stuff' Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce

Pointing out that "we're people and we're all going through stuff," Brady explained on this week's episode of his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go!", "You show up every day [to work] with the best possible attitude you can have. You try to compartmentalize things and really focus on what your job is."

"I think our team, you know, there's a lot of outside noise and I know people [say], 'Tom, you should have retired. You should have done this, you should have done that,'" continued Brady following his decision to un-retire earlier last year. (His declaration to return to the field was also rumored to have played a part in the demise of his marriage to the supermodel, as she allegedly gave him an ultimatum between his career or family.)