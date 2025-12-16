or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > jane fonda
OK LogoNEWS

'Stunned' Jane Fonda Shares Chilling Memory of Seeing 'Smart and Wonderful' Rob and Michele Reiner the Day Before They Were Murdered: 'I Am Reeling With Grief'

Photo of Jane Fonda, Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner
Source: MEGA

Actress Jane Fonda shared a sweet tribute dedicated to filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Reiner, revealing she saw them the day before they were murdered.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 16 2025, Published 12:12 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jane Fonda looked back on her final memories with late filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Reiner, fondly, revealing she saw the couple the day before they were murdered.

“Rob and Michele Reiner were wonderful, caring, smart, funny, generous people, always coming up with ideas for how to make the world better, kinder,” Fonda, 87, wrote in a lengthy tribute posted via Instagram on Wednesday, December 15.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jane Fonda Revealed She Saw Rob Reiner and Michele Before Their Murder

Photo of Jane Fonda reacted to the murders of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Reiner.
Source: MEGA

Jane Fonda reacted to the murders of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Reiner.

The Monster-in-Law actress revealed she saw the couple, who tied the knot in 1989, the evening before their December 14 murder, as they worked together to “launch the Committee for the First Amendment,” a group focused on freedom of expression from government censorship.

“I saw them night before last looking healthy and happy. I am reeling with grief. Stunned,” Fonda concluded.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner Were Murdered on December 14

Photo of The couple's bodies were discovered by their daughter, Romy.
Source: MEGA

The bodies were discovered by their daughter Romy.

MORE ON:
jane fonda

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Rob and Michele were found dead in their Los Angeles home on December 14 in an apparent homicide. They were allegedly discovered by their daughter, Romy.

Romy called emergency services around 3:30 p.m. local time to request medical aid, urging dispatchers to consider her brother Nick Reiner a suspect as she believed he was "dangerous."

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time," a spokesperson for the family said in a statement after the news broke. The film producer was 78 at the time of his passing, while his wife was 68.

Article continues below advertisement

The Couple's Son Is Considered a Suspect

Photo of Rob and Michele Reiner's son Nick has been arrested in connection to their murders.
Source: MEGA

Rob and Michele Reiner's son Nick has been arrested in connection to their murders.

Nick reportedly had been missing “for hours” following the brutal slaying and was later arrested near the campus of the University of Southern California after allegedly leaving his parents’ home.

“We have our robbery homicide division handling the investigation. They worked throughout the night on this case and were able to take into custody Nick Reiner," said LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell, per ABC News.

The Reiners Attended a Hollywood Christmas Party

Photo of The Reiner family attended a Hollywood Christmas party hosted by Conan O'Brien the night before the murders.
Source: MEGA

The Reiner family attended a Hollywood Christmas party hosted by Conan O'Brien the night before the murders.

The Reiners attended a star-studded Christmas party hosted by Conan O’Brien the night prior. Multiple outlets reported that Rob and Nick allegedly got into a “very loud argument” that evening, which resulted in Rob and Michele leaving the party immediately after.

“Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous,” said one of the sources.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.