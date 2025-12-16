'Stunned' Jane Fonda Shares Chilling Memory of Seeing 'Smart and Wonderful' Rob and Michele Reiner the Day Before They Were Murdered: 'I Am Reeling With Grief'
Dec. 16 2025, Published 12:12 p.m. ET
Jane Fonda looked back on her final memories with late filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Reiner, fondly, revealing she saw the couple the day before they were murdered.
“Rob and Michele Reiner were wonderful, caring, smart, funny, generous people, always coming up with ideas for how to make the world better, kinder,” Fonda, 87, wrote in a lengthy tribute posted via Instagram on Wednesday, December 15.
Jane Fonda Revealed She Saw Rob Reiner and Michele Before Their Murder
The Monster-in-Law actress revealed she saw the couple, who tied the knot in 1989, the evening before their December 14 murder, as they worked together to “launch the Committee for the First Amendment,” a group focused on freedom of expression from government censorship.
“I saw them night before last looking healthy and happy. I am reeling with grief. Stunned,” Fonda concluded.
Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner Were Murdered on December 14
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Rob and Michele were found dead in their Los Angeles home on December 14 in an apparent homicide. They were allegedly discovered by their daughter, Romy.
Romy called emergency services around 3:30 p.m. local time to request medical aid, urging dispatchers to consider her brother Nick Reiner a suspect as she believed he was "dangerous."
"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time," a spokesperson for the family said in a statement after the news broke. The film producer was 78 at the time of his passing, while his wife was 68.
The Couple's Son Is Considered a Suspect
Nick reportedly had been missing “for hours” following the brutal slaying and was later arrested near the campus of the University of Southern California after allegedly leaving his parents’ home.
“We have our robbery homicide division handling the investigation. They worked throughout the night on this case and were able to take into custody Nick Reiner," said LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell, per ABC News.
The Reiners Attended a Hollywood Christmas Party
The Reiners attended a star-studded Christmas party hosted by Conan O’Brien the night prior. Multiple outlets reported that Rob and Nick allegedly got into a “very loud argument” that evening, which resulted in Rob and Michele leaving the party immediately after.
“Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous,” said one of the sources.