or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Rob Reiner News, Updates, and Gossip from OK! Magazine
OK LogoNEWS

Rob Reiner's Son Nick Recalled 'Destroying' Parents' Home While High on 'Uppers' Years Before Alleged Murder

composite photo of michele and rob reiner, their brentwood home and their son nick reiner
Source: mega; @michelereiner/instagram

Nick Reiner recalled trashing his parents' guest house years ago in a resurfaced podcast clip.

Dec. 15 2025, Updated 8:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner once laughed while recounting the time he "destroyed" parents Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner’s home in a violent outburst.

The 32-year-old screenwriter — who's been arrested for allegedly murdering his parents at their Los Angeles mansion on Sunday, December 14 — opened up about the drug-fueled incident during a 2018 appearance on the "Dopey" podcast.

Nick can be heard telling the host, "I got totally spun out on uppers... I think it was coke and something else...and I was up for days on end, and I started punching out some things in my guest house."

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner Recalls Wrecking Parents' Guest House in Drug-Fueled Rage

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Nick Reiner allegedly killed his parents.
Source: mega

Nick Reiner allegedly killed his parents.

The famous When Harry Met Sally director's troubled son continued, "I started with the TV and then I went over to the lamp..."

"Everything in the guest house got wrecked," he recalled.

When the host asked whether he really punched the television, Nick replied with a laugh, "Yeah, I literally punched the TV."

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner Has Struggled With Drugs for Years

image of Nick Reiner allegedly slit his parents' throats.
Source: mega

Nick Reiner allegedly slit his parents' throats.

Nick, who has struggled with drug addiction for years, went on to explain that there was "no logic" to his tantrum, just that he was "pissed" about his parents telling him he "had to go.”

The interview has come to light one day after his parents, Rob, 78, and Michele, 68, were discovered dead with their throats slit.

Paramedics were called to the home on Chadbourne Avenue in Los Angeles' ritzy Brentwood neighborhood at around 3:30 p.m.

According to a Monday, December 15, report, he's now being held at Parker Center Jail in Downtown Los Angeles, with his bail set at $4 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Rob and Michele Reiner's Daughter Found Their Bodies

MORE ON:
Rob Reiner News, Updates, and Gossip from OK! Magazine

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

image of Nick Reiner and Rob Reiner reportedly got into a 'very loud' argument at at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party on Saturday, December 13.
Source: @michelereiner/instagram

Nick Reiner and Rob Reiner reportedly got into a 'very loud' argument at at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party on Saturday, December 13.

As OK! previously reported, Rob and Nick apparently got into a "very loud argument" at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party the night before their bodies were found by their daughter Romy, 28.

Romy is said to have told cops that her brother "should be a suspect," describing him as "dangerous."

Of the A-list bash, an insider told an outlet on Monday, "Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous."

Article continues below advertisement

Rob and Michele Reiner Were Said to Be at Their 'Wits End' Over Nick's Issues

image of Rob and Michele Reiner had three children together.
Source: @michelereiner/instagram

Rob and Michele Reiner had three children together.

Family sources revealed that Michele had recently voiced how tired both her and Rob has become dealing with Nick's mental health issues.

"Michele had been anguishing to friends over the last few months that she and Rob were at their wits' end over Nick's mental illness and alleged substance abuse issues," an insider told TMZ.

Almost a decade before their tragic deaths, Rob and Nick worked on the 2015 film Being Charlie together.

Nick co-wrote the screenplay following a boy struggling with drug addiction, while the slain star directed.

Rob and Michele are also survived by their son Jake, 34, and the All in the Family alum's adopted daughter, Tracy, 61, from his prior marriage to late actress Penny Marshall.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.