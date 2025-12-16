Rob Reiner's Son Nick Recalled 'Destroying' Parents' Home While High on 'Uppers' Years Before Alleged Murder

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner once laughed while recounting the time he "destroyed" parents Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner’s home in a violent outburst. The 32-year-old screenwriter — who's been arrested for allegedly murdering his parents at their Los Angeles mansion on Sunday, December 14 — opened up about the drug-fueled incident during a 2018 appearance on the "Dopey" podcast. Nick can be heard telling the host, "I got totally spun out on uppers... I think it was coke and something else...and I was up for days on end, and I started punching out some things in my guest house."

Nick Reiner Recalls Wrecking Parents' Guest House in Drug-Fueled Rage

Source: mega Nick Reiner allegedly killed his parents.

The famous When Harry Met Sally director's troubled son continued, "I started with the TV and then I went over to the lamp..." "Everything in the guest house got wrecked," he recalled. When the host asked whether he really punched the television, Nick replied with a laugh, "Yeah, I literally punched the TV."

Nick Reiner Has Struggled With Drugs for Years

Source: mega Nick Reiner allegedly slit his parents' throats.

Nick, who has struggled with drug addiction for years, went on to explain that there was "no logic" to his tantrum, just that he was "pissed" about his parents telling him he "had to go.” The interview has come to light one day after his parents, Rob, 78, and Michele, 68, were discovered dead with their throats slit. Paramedics were called to the home on Chadbourne Avenue in Los Angeles' ritzy Brentwood neighborhood at around 3:30 p.m. According to a Monday, December 15, report, he's now being held at Parker Center Jail in Downtown Los Angeles, with his bail set at $4 million.

Rob and Michele Reiner's Daughter Found Their Bodies

Source: @michelereiner/instagram Nick Reiner and Rob Reiner reportedly got into a 'very loud' argument at at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party on Saturday, December 13.

As OK! previously reported, Rob and Nick apparently got into a "very loud argument" at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party the night before their bodies were found by their daughter Romy, 28. Romy is said to have told cops that her brother "should be a suspect," describing him as "dangerous." Of the A-list bash, an insider told an outlet on Monday, "Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous."

Rob and Michele Reiner Were Said to Be at Their 'Wits End' Over Nick's Issues

Source: @michelereiner/instagram Rob and Michele Reiner had three children together.

Family sources revealed that Michele had recently voiced how tired both her and Rob has become dealing with Nick's mental health issues. "Michele had been anguishing to friends over the last few months that she and Rob were at their wits' end over Nick's mental illness and alleged substance abuse issues," an insider told TMZ. Almost a decade before their tragic deaths, Rob and Nick worked on the 2015 film Being Charlie together. Nick co-wrote the screenplay following a boy struggling with drug addiction, while the slain star directed.