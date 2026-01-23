EXCLUSIVE Jane Fonda's Super Lonely Last Years — How 3 A-List Deaths Have Left Acting Icon, 88, 'Yearning for Company' Source: MEGA Jane Fonda is reportedly yearning for company after three iconic pals in Hollywood died in 2025. Aaron Tinney Jan. 23 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Jane Fonda has spoken candidly about a period of deep personal loss, with friends and sources telling OK! the acting legend is grappling with loneliness after what she has described as an unrelenting year of grief. The acting icon, 88, recently appeared at the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power's EmPower Party (GCAPP), where she reflected on losing longtime collaborators and friends Gene Hackman, Robert Redford and Diane Keaton in 2025. Fonda acknowledged the emotional toll of the past 12 months by saying: "It's been a tough year."

Source: MEGA Jane Fonda attended the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power's EmPower Party.

The remarks come as the Oscar-winning actress continues to balance public activism with a career resurgence that has made her one of Hollywood's most enduring figures. Fonda expanded on the sense of loss while recalling her shared professional history with her late, great pals. She added: "You know, there's him (Hackman) and Redford, (who) came down here to support GCAPP and we screened Barefoot in the Park." She then addressed the shock of losing Keaton, adding: "And Diane Keaton – I just finished working with her. Boy, I was shocked. Really shocked. You get to be old, and everybody is dying around you." Friends tell us the cumulative impact of the three losses has been profound for Fonda. One source close to the silver screen siren said: "She has an extraordinary network, but losing peers who understood her history has left a real void. There is a yearning for company that fame cannot fill."

Source: MEGA Jane Fonda was shocked by the death of Diane Keaton.

Following reports of Redford's death at 89, Fonda released an emotional statement reflecting on their bond. She said: "It hit me hard this morning when I read that Bob was gone. I can't stop crying. He meant a lot to me and was a beautiful person in every way. He stood for an America we have to keep fighting for." A longtime associate said: "That grief reopened everything at once. Those relationships were anchors for Jane through decades of personal and professional change." Fonda also paid tribute to Keaton after her passing at age 79, by sharing a photo and a message that captured their closeness. She wrote online: "It's hard to believe… or accept… that Diane has passed."

Source: MEGA Jane Fonda released a statement about her bond with the late Robert Redford.

"She was always a spark of life and light, constantly giggling at her own foibles, being limitlessly creative… in her acting, her wardrobe, her books, her friends, her homes, her library, her world view. Unique is what she was. And, though she didn't know it or wouldn't admit it, man she was a fine actress!" she continued. A source said: "Jane feels the absence in everyday moments – phone calls that no longer come, conversations that ended too soon.

"She really is living out her final years filled with a feeling of super-loneliness and yearning for friendship and company." Despite the sadness, Fonda continues to project resilience. Last year, she accepted a Lifetime Achievement Award at the SAG Awards, reflecting on a career she called unconventional. She said about the trophy: "This means the world to me, you can't know. Thank you, SAG-AFTRA. And your enthusiasm makes this seem, I don't know, less like a twilight of my life and more like a, 'Go girl, kick a--' – which is good because I'm not done."

Source: MEGA Jane Fonda received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the SAG Awards.