Jane Fonda, 86, Rocks Bold Purple Suit to 2024 TIME Earth Awards Alongside Rarely Seen Granddaughter Viva
Actress Jane Fonda looked polished at the 2024 Time Earth Awards.
On Wednesday, April 24, the legendary star rocked a head-to-toe purple suit on the red carpet, adding a touch of silver via her strappy low heels.
The movie icon completed the look with gold jewelry and styled her locks in waves.
Fonda attended the event alongside her rarely seen granddaughter Viva Vadim, 21, who wore a black sleeveless dress, black tights and black Mary Jane shoes.
Fans raved over the Grace and Frankie alum's look, with one person writing on social media, "Guys...she is 86?!?!? 86!!! She is incredible 😭❤."
"How to live in your 80’s. Outstanding!" a second supporter commented.
At the event, the climate change advocate was honored with an award, and in her acceptance speech, she explained that despite countless people claiming they want to help solve the issues at hand, no action is ever taken.
"I realized that with all the protesting, and the arresting, and the lobbying for decades … we still can’t get the legislation we need that’s commensurate with what science says we have to have," she shared, as seen in a video on X. "Why is that? Well, it’s because so many elected officials, Democrats as well as Republicans, take money from the fossil fuel industry."
Fonda emphasized that the 2024 election could hold the key in making a difference.
"What happens in November in this country is going to play an oversized role in whether or not we have a livable future," she told the crowd. "Even though the majority of Americans really care about climate, I don’t think they necessarily take it into the voting booth with them."
In a recent interview, Fonda recalled that though she's "been an environmentalist all my life," she felt her opinions weren't really heard until she reached out to Greenpeace and organized protests in 2019.
"For five months, everyone engaged in civil disobedience and risked getting arrested. Because we knew the majority of Americans were really concerned about climate," she spilled. "Thirty percent of them said they would be willing to engage in civil disobedience and when asked why they hadn't, they said, ‘Because nobody asked me.’"
The Oscar winner was one of several people who got arrested — but she has no regrets!
"I turned 82 in jail there," she said. "And I figured, if I do this a whole bunch of people will go, ‘God, if she can do it, I guess I can.’"