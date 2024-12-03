'Naive' Jane Fonda Hits Back at 'Cynical' Bill Maher for His Views on 'Far-Left' Politics

Elsewhere in the episode, Maher and Fonda also butted heads over the country's massive spending on fossil fuels, eventually leading the 80 for Brady star to dub Maher "cynical" as he in-turn called her "naive."

"They don't have to go through fossil fuels to get to a sustainable energy source," the Grace and Frankie actress argued. "We taxpayers, including poor people out of work, people all across this country are giving $20 billion to the fossil fuel industry every year. Think what that money could do. $20 billion could go to Africa, South America, the places that want to develop and solve their problems. We're paying for that. The people that are killing us are getting our money to do it."

Maher chimed in, "I'm not opposed to your plan. I'm just saying it's not a plan that will ever get passed. So why obsess about it?"