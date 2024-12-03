'Naive' Jane Fonda Hits Back at 'Cynical' Bill Maher for His Views on 'Far-Left' Politics
Jane Fonda and Bill Maher got into the nitty-gritty of their differing political beliefs on the Sunday, December 1, installment of the 68-year-old's "Club Random" podcast.
While discussing the 2024 presidential election and controversial President-elect Donald Trump, Maher suggested the far-left caused those who held more centrist beliefs to turn to MAGA.
"There’s about a third of this country that’s very hard right. Of course they love Trump. When he left office, he had an approval rating of 34%. So, he really only had those people. Why is he now, like, tied?" Maher said. "Because the other part of the coalition are people who … they don’t really like him that much. They just think the far-left has gone so nutty on so many issues."
Fonda cut in, "That’s what they’re being told…by people like you."
The 86-year-old actress then said she didn't know who the podcast host meant when he mentioned the "far-left."
Maher explained he believed both Fonda and the NAACP were "far-left," citing the organization's travel advisory suggesting that Black Americans should avoid going to Florida last year.
He also brought up the idea of men becoming pregnant — noting that he understood this was different from a trans person becoming pregnant — to which Fonda said, "I've never heard about this argument. It must be some part of what you call the far left that is so minuscule."
- Who's the Bigger Liar? Bill Maher and Joe Rogan Debate Whether President Joe Biden or Donald Trump Is More Dishonest
- Bill Maher Goes Head-to-Head With Dr. Phil After He Refuses to Agree Donald Trump Is 'Worse Than' Joe Biden: They're 'Very Different People'
- Bill Maher Ridicules Donald Trump Rally-Goers as the 'Worst' People: 'Some of Them Are Deplorable'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Elsewhere in the episode, Maher and Fonda also butted heads over the country's massive spending on fossil fuels, eventually leading the 80 for Brady star to dub Maher "cynical" as he in-turn called her "naive."
"They don't have to go through fossil fuels to get to a sustainable energy source," the Grace and Frankie actress argued. "We taxpayers, including poor people out of work, people all across this country are giving $20 billion to the fossil fuel industry every year. Think what that money could do. $20 billion could go to Africa, South America, the places that want to develop and solve their problems. We're paying for that. The people that are killing us are getting our money to do it."
Maher chimed in, "I'm not opposed to your plan. I'm just saying it's not a plan that will ever get passed. So why obsess about it?"
Despite their vast differences, the pair appeared to be united on the fact that neither were the biggest fans of Trump. Maher even suggested he might end his podcast because he's tired of discussing the 78-year-old's controversial behavior.
"I'm s------- my pants. I may quit. Because I don't want to do another [Trump term]," he revealed. "I did all the Trump stuff before anybody. I've done it…I'm bored with it."