Jane Lynch Departs Broadway Show 'Funny Girl' Earlier Than Expected — Is Lea Michele To Blame?

Jane Lynch will be leaving the Broadway production of Funny Girl in mid-August as opposed to early September.

The actress, who had been playing Mrs. Brice, a.k.a. Fanny's mother, last show will be on August 14, as she is going on a planned vacation. She was originally going to leave from August 15 and return on August 23, but the producers agreed to let her depart ahead of her getaway.

The production originally noted that the Glee alum's last performance would have been on September 4.