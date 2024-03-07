Garrison Brown Was 'Struggling With Drinking and Depression' Before His Shocking Death: Source
Sister Wives star Garrison Brown was struggling with his mental health in the weeks leading up to his heartbreaking death, according to his roommate.
The late 25-year-old's body was discovered in his Flagstaff, Ariz., home on Tuesday, March 5, by his younger brother, Gabriel Brown, 22. His cause of death appeared to be from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Flagstaff PD spoke with Gabe and his mother, Janelle, as well his Garrison's roommate Addison following the tragic discovery.
"Addison stated that he has had conversations with [Garrison] about him being depressed lately," the police report read. "He stated that [Garrison] is an alcoholic and drinks every night."
The roommate also explained Garrison had appeared to be "intoxicated" the night before his death, but that nothing he said at the time raised a "red flag" for suicidal behavior. Addison further noted that while they were only roommates and not close friends, they had recently "talked a little more in-depth with him about how he was struggling with drinking and his depression surrounding that."
Per the police report, Gabriel also "indicated that Garrison had been struggling with mental health concerns and alcohol abuse." However, the 22-year-old believed his brother had been "doing better" since getting a job at Flagstaff Medical Center.
Janelle and Kody issued a joint statement mourning the loss of their beloved son earlier this week.
"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," Janelle penned on Tuesday. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."
As OK! previously reported, a source claimed Janelle is "angry and numb" as she struggles to process the horrific news.
"She doesn't even know which end's up," the source said. "She's very angry right now... She's not a crier or an emotional person. Takes a lot to get her to break. So, I think right now she's going to go, like, 'What the heck happened? What did I do wrong?'"
RadarOnline.com reported Addison's statements to Flagstaff PD.