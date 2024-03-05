Sister Wives' Janelle and Kody Brown's Son Garrison, 25, Dies by Suspected Suicide: Report
Sister Wives star Robert Garrison Brown has passed away at 25 years old.
Janelle and Kody Brown's late son was found dead at his Arizona home by his younger brother, Gabriel, 22, on Tuesday, March 5.
"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," Janelle wrote via Instagram following the tragic news. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."
Garrison's cause of death appeared to be from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to members of the Flagstaff Police Department who spoke with a news outlet.
Flagstaff PD did not clarify if the 25-year-old left a note behind prior to his passing, but they stated that "no foul play is suspected" at this time.
The case is still under investigation.
Garrison was only 12 years old when Sister Wives Season 1 premiered in September 2010. He was featured on the popular TLC series frequently as a child and has made appearances on and off since he joined the Nevada National Guard in 2015.
His most recent storyline involved tensions both he and Gabriel had with the Brown family patriarch during and after the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.
As OK! previously reported, their relationships with their dad became strained after Kody insisted all members of the family had to adhere to strict COVID-19 restrictions — on top of the CDC's suggested guidelines Janelle already claimed she was following — or he would refuse to visit with them.
"Me and Garrison are at odds with my dad, because when we expressed our discontent at how things were going with COVID, I was met with just a wall," Gabe explained on the October 8, 2023, episode of Sister Wives. "And there was no line of dialogue. I think that that is what really drove the wedge between us."
"Kody and my boys are very estranged," Janelle revealed in a separate episode. "He doesn't even want to see their point of view. He's like, 'You've offended me. You've offended those that are close to me, a.k.a. Robyn. You guys have to come mea culpa and apologize and grovel.' My boys are just not gonna do that."
The tensions still ran high between Kody and the boys in Season 18.
TMZ reported Garrison's death.