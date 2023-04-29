'Sister Wives' Fans Accuse Meri Brown of Being 'Drunk' in Latest Livestream
Sister Wives fans continued to speculate that Meri Brown has been drinking more than she lets on after the 52-year-old once again sparked suspicions that she was drunk on an Instagram livestream that aired on Friday night, April 28.
Joined by her bestie, Jenn Sullivan, the pair teamed up for the TLC star's latest weekly installment of "Fridays with Friends," but several fans believed the mother-of-one — who shares Leon, 27, with ex Kody — seemed to be behaving much differently than usual.
"What time did the party start. Drunk :30?" one user quipped, while another commented, "Sounding a bit tipsy Merri [sic] 😂."
While other followers slammed the accusations as "rude" and denied that the former sister wife even drinks alcohol, this isn't the first time Meri has been accused of being under the influence in social media videos.
Earlier this year, fans took to Reddit to discuss whether or not the reality television personality has a habit of drinking while hosting streaming sessions.
"I’ve seen a lot of videos of Meri doing lives for her MLM, and one about someone calling Leon a misfit," a concerned viewer penned. "Meri seems weird to me, almost like she’s drunk. I may only see this because I have an alcoholic parent who acts the same way when drunk."
"Yes she's drunk as f***," another person replied. "She always had alcohol problem, it started with the wet bar," they added, referring to a plot line in the show in which Meri specifically wanted to have a home with a wet bar in it for "entertaining" guests.
"I would be a drunk, too if I had to deal with that dysfunctional family with a million people in it and not haven [sic] gotten laid in more years then I could count..🤷♀️" a third Redditor said.
Meri has neither confirmed nor denied being intoxicated during "Fridays with Friends."
This comes two weeks after followers wondered if Meri had gone under the knife after sharing what appeared to be a filtered selfie on Saturday, April 15.
"She’s def had work done," one fan wrote in the comments section. "[She] looks so different then when she was first on TV."
