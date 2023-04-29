'Sister Wives' Fans Accuse Meri Brown of Being 'Drunk' in Latest Livestream

Joined by her bestie, Jenn Sullivan, the pair teamed up for the TLC star's latest weekly installment of "Fridays with Friends," but several fans believed the mother-of-one — who shares Leon, 27, with ex Kody — seemed to be behaving much differently than usual.

"What time did the party start. Drunk :30?" one user quipped, while another commented, "Sounding a bit tipsy Merri [sic] 😂."

While other followers slammed the accusations as "rude" and denied that the former sister wife even drinks alcohol, this isn't the first time Meri has been accused of being under the influence in social media videos.