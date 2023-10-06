OK Magazine
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown's Sons 'Paint Robyn as the Biggest Villain' Amid Kody Feud: 'They Want Her Out of Their Lives'

robyn pp
Source: TLC
By:

Oct. 5 2023, Published 8:09 p.m. ET

Sister Wives stars Gabriel and Garrison Brown aren't hiding their feelings about their dad's rumored "favorite" wife, Robyn.

Their estranged relationship with Kody has been an ongoing plot point in the hit TLC show ever since the pandemic when the boys pushed back against his strict COVID-19 guidelines that went beyond the CDC's suggestions.

gabebrown ig
Source: @GABEBROWN/INSTAGRAM

Kody shares Gabriel, 21, with his second wife, Janelle Brown.

Gabe, 21, and Garrison, 25, felt hurt and neglected after their father chose to spend a majority that year living at Robyn's home with their shared children, rather than visiting the homes of the wives and kids who were not following his rules.

A source spilled that the boys "aren't stepping down" and are "done" with Kody at the moment. "They're letting it be and just supporting their mom," they explained.

kody browns kids call him out sister wives
Source: @JANELLEBROWN117/INSTAGRAM

Kody and Janelle welcomed Robert Garrison Brown in 1998.

Kody's decision to live primarily with his fourth wife and their kids during the pandemic caused Gabe and Garrison to not only feel abandoned by their father, but they also felt openly resentful toward Robyn. Despite Season 18 being filmed over 2021 and 2022, according to the insider, their feelings haven't changed.

"They hate Robyn and, quite frankly, want nothing to do with her," the source added. "They want her out of their lives for good, as sad as that is. They painted Robyn to be the biggest villain."

robyn tlc
Source: tlc

Robyn is Kody's fourth and only remaining wife.

As OK! previously reported, the feud between Kody and the boys also affected his relationship with their mother, Janelle, who he married in 1993. In a recent episode of Sister Wives, the mother-of-six — who also shares Logan, Madison, Hunter and Savanah with the Brown family patriarch — chose to celebrate Christmas with the boys separately from Kody.

"Kody's still feeling like the boys need to have a conversation with him or whatever, so we're separate," she told the cameras. "Kody feels like they owe him a big apology and some sort of conversation and stuff for being disrespectful."

"You know what Robyn? Have him," Garrison cut in. "We're all grown adults who don't need a father figure anymore."

kody brown sister wives
Source: mega

Kody Brown has had a strained relationship with Gabriel and Garrison since the pandemic.

Kody opened up on his troubled relationships with some of his children in a recent interview, claiming that feeling "powerless" in the home led to his difficult relationships with some of his children.

"Your relationship with your 10-year-old or your five-year-old or your babies is very different than the relationship you have with a 15-year-old, a 20-year-old, and a 25 and a 30-year-old. It's very different," he explained. "I didn't have any power in my household to say, ‘These are the rules.’"

"There were a lot of things … very difficult issues that we had to deal with," he said. "There were no good answers at the time."

Source: OK!

The source spoke with The Sun about Gabe and Garrison's feelings about Robyn.

