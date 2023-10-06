'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown's Sons 'Paint Robyn as the Biggest Villain' Amid Kody Feud: 'They Want Her Out of Their Lives'

As OK! previously reported, the feud between Kody and the boys also affected his relationship with their mother, Janelle, who he married in 1993. In a recent episode of Sister Wives, the mother-of-six — who also shares Logan, Madison, Hunter and Savanah with the Brown family patriarch — chose to celebrate Christmas with the boys separately from Kody.

"Kody's still feeling like the boys need to have a conversation with him or whatever, so we're separate," she told the cameras. "Kody feels like they owe him a big apology and some sort of conversation and stuff for being disrespectful."

"You know what Robyn? Have him," Garrison cut in. "We're all grown adults who don't need a father figure anymore."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!