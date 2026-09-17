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January Jones Puts Her Envious Figure on Display in Black-and-White Bikini: Photo

Image of January Jones
Source: MEGA

January Jones showed off her enviable figure while posing in a plunging black-and-white bikini.

Sept. 17 2026, Published 2:48 p.m. ET

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January Jones isn't ready to say goodbye to swimsuit season just yet.

The 48-year-old showed off her toned figure in a black-and-white bikini in a bathroom selfies shared to her Instagram Story. Jones flashed a huge smile for the camera while modeling the two-piece from lingerie brand Else.

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January Jones Shows Off Her Bikini Body

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Image of January Jones flashed a huge smile as she modeled the black two-piece with contrasting white trim.
Source: @JANUARYJONES/INSTAGRAM

January Jones flashed a huge smile as she modeled the black two-piece with contrasting white trim.

Jones put her physique on display in a black bikini featuring contrasting white trim, with the plunging halter-style top highlighting her toned frame.

The Mad Men alum kept things simple for the at-home snap, wearing her blonde bob down as she smiled for the camera.

The photo was one of several recent swimsuit looks Jones has shared as summer winds down. In another post, she teased the approaching change in seasons, writing, "Almost time for the sweaters but not quite yet."

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January Jones Has Been Showing Off Her Swimsuit Style

Image of The 'Mad Men' alum has been embracing swimsuit season with a series of eye-catching looks.
Source: @JANUARYJONES/INSTAGRAM

The 'Mad Men' alum has been embracing swimsuit season with a series of eye-catching looks.

Jones' black-and-white look wasn't her only recent swimwear moment.

The mom-of-one also modeled a green-and-white bikini beneath a sheer cover-up and posed in a striped one-piece while sharing photos from her Los Angeles home.

Fans quickly filled the comments with compliments, praising Jones' appearance and making it clear they weren't complaining about her decision to extend swimsuit season.

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January Jones Found a Workout She Loves

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January Jones

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Image of January Jones has previously opened up about finding a workout routine that helped her feel stronger after becoming a mom.
Source: @JANUARYJONES/INSTAGRAM

January Jones has previously opened up about finding a workout routine that helped her feel stronger after becoming a mom.

Jones has previously been candid about how her relationship with exercise has changed after welcoming her son, Xander, in 2011.

She told Shape that she initially turned to barre and private Pilates lessons after experiencing changes in posture and core strength following motherhood. She later discovered Lagree Pilates, which she said helped her gain muscle and feel stronger.

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January Jones Prioritizes Feeling Strong

Image of The 48-year-old has said building strength has become an important part of her fitness routine as she gets older.
Source: @JANUARYJONES/INSTAGRAM

The 48-year-old has said building strength has become an important part of her fitness routine as she gets older.

For Jones, working out hasn't simply been about maintaining a certain clothing size.

The former model told Shape that she actually went up a size after gaining muscle but felt better about her body as a result. She also stressed the importance of maintaining strength as she gets older.

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January Jones Isn't Shy About Showing Some Skin

Image of January Jones isn't afraid to show some skin, recently turning heads with another revealing bathroom selfie.
Source: @JANUARYJONES/INSTAGRAM

January Jones isn't afraid to show some skin, recently turning heads with another revealing bathroom selfie.

The latest bikini selfie comes after Jones made waves with another revealing bathroom snap in August.

In that photo, she posed topless in loose gray sweatpants with her blond hair pulled up, opting to go makeup-free for the mirror selfie. The post similarly drew plenty of enthusiastic reactions from her followers.

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