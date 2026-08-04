PHOTOS January Jones, 48, Shows Off Fit Physique in Flattering One-Piece Bathing Suit After Opening Up About Perimenopause Struggles: Photo Source: MEGA January Jones stunned in a new photo after sharing her struggle with 'rage.' Olivia Callanan Aug. 4 2026, Published 3:59 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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January Jones is grabbing fans' attention once again! In an Instagram Story on Monday, August 3, Jones showed off her enviable figure as she snapped a photo in the bathroom.

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Source: MEGA January Jones posed in her bathroom for the photo.

Simply writing, "@lemlemofficial" on the image, the Mad Men alum posed in a black-and-white striped swimsuit as she flaunted her long legs and tiny waist while looking away from the camera. She kept her accessories minimal, wearing only a gold necklace as she played with her slightly damp blonde hair. The stunning snap comes less than a year after Jones got candid about struggling with her emotions while going through menopause, as previously reported by OK!.

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'I’ve Been Feeling Like I’m in a Much Darker Place as of Late'

Source: MEGA January Jones was filled with 'a lot of rage' during perimenopause.

In a video shared via Instagram on December 3, she said she has been experiencing sudden waves of "rage." "So I haven’t been officially diagnosed, but I think I have the perimenopause,” Jones declared. “I know I was all light and fun during COVID-19 and stuff, but I’ve been feeling like I’m in a (A) bored with Instagram and (B) just in a much darker place as of late,” she confessed in the almost three-minute video. “I don’t have great impulse control anymore, and I feel a lot of rage.”

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View this post on Instagram Source: @januaryjones/Instagram January Jones discussed her health woes on an Instagram video.

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'I'm Going to Let You All Bear Witness'

Source: MEGA January Jones claimed she could 'journal' or 'hire a therapist' to help with the symptoms.

The actress said that instead of just celebrating the "great things," she wanted "to do the opposite of that." "Everyone's celebrated for the great things that they do, and that's fine. Like...What a great accomplishment, or I'm balancing life so well. I want to do the opposite of that...Because I need that," she told her followers. "I realize that I could just journal about this or hire a therapist, but I'm going to let you all bear witness. Maybe it will help keep me accountable," she continued before talking about reining in her rage. "I would just like, you know, just a little appreciation. I'm proud of myself," she concluded.

Fans Praised January Jones' Honesty

Source: MEGA One fan told her, 'thank you for sharing this.'