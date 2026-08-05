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Jason Biggs Boldly Confesses His Secret Kink Following Separation From Estranged Wife Jenny Mollen

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Source: MEGA

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen married in 2008.

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Aug. 5 2026, Published 12:55 p.m. ET

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Jason Biggs admitted he has an interesting kink for feet during a new episode of Ego Nwodim’s “Thanks Dad” podcast released on Tuesday, August 4.

The revelation came just three months after he split from his wife of 18 years, Jenny Mollen.

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Source: @ThanksDadwithEgoNwodim/YouTube

Jason Biggs appeared on a podcast recently where he joked about his affinity for feet.

“I like feet, I appreciate feet,” the 48-year-old actor said. "I think feet can be s---.”

“In the same way that I like good feet, [it can also be] like, ‘Oof,'" he added, before revealing the type of tootsies he's not a fan of.

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Jason Biggs Hates 'Thonged Sandals With a Heel'

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Source: @ThanksDadwithEgoNwodim/YouTube

Jason Biggs isn't a fan of wearing open-toed shoes in NYC.

The American Pie alum said he despises “a thonged sandal with a heel,” as the “silhouette” of the look is “not aesthetically appealing to me.”

He also blasted open-toed shoes being worn on the messy streets of New York City, saying: “You need some close-toed shoes! It’s time for you to start rocking close-toed shoes.”

"I'm a mani-pedi guy," he joked as he took off his own shoes on the podcast.

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Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs Tied the Knot in 2008

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Source: @ThanksDadwithEgoNwodim/YouTube

Jason Biggs called his feet 'not bad.'

“They’re OK. They’re not bad,” Biggs said, to which Nwodim, 38, responded: “They’re fine. I wouldn’t see that foot and go, ‘Put it away!’”

He then quipped about wanting to look at the celebrity feet archive WikiFeet, divulging: “I don’t know what you’re talking about. Honestly, I mean this, I’m not on WikiFeet, but I’m going to check it out.”

Biggs and Mollen, 47, married in 2008 and separated this past May. The estranged pair also share two sons together, Sid, 12, and Lazlo, 8.

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image of Jason biggs
Source: @ThanksDadwithEgoNwodim/YouTube

'I'm a mani-pedi guy,' Jason Biggs said.

An insider told Daily Mail in May the My Best Friend's Girl costars were having issues for "a while," which encouraged them to start attending couple's therapy.

"It really helped them stay in their marriage as long as they have," the source noted. "I think if they didn’t do therapy, they would’ve split maybe two or three years ago."

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Jenny Mollen Wrote an Essay About 'Rushing' Through Her Life

image of Jason biggs and Jenny mollen
Source: MEGA

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen announced their split in May 2026.

Mollen even reflected on her breakup with the Eight Below star in a candid essay she wrote earlier this year.

The Angel actress confessed she felt like she was racing through life and was "in a rush to grow up."

“The highest highs of my life have all hit like pennies disappearing into a bottomless well. I'd wait — maybe a moment or two for the sound of something landing, but before it ever did, I was on to the next. Hoping that the next thing would finally be the one that cured me — the one that made me feel worthy and validated in a way that has always evaded me," she penned.

While she didn't mention Biggs by name, she joked about living out her Eat, Pray Love fantasy by taking a trip to Italy.

“But I'm not going to find myself or sleep with some beautiful Italian stranger,” Mollen quipped. “I already have two half-Italians at home. I'm actually just going because a friend invited me to her birthday party."

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