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Jenny Mollen Reflects on 'Intense Sense of Disappointment and Loneliness' in Heartbreaking Essay After Shocking Split From Jason Biggs

image of Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs
Source: MEGA

Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs tied the knot in 2008.

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May 26 2026, Published 3:47 p.m. ET

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Jenny Mollen opened up about her split from Jason Biggs in an emotional essay published on Monday, May 25.

The Angel actress, 46, broke her silence with her heartbreaking article shared on her The Best Friend Experience Substack page.

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Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs Split After 18 Years of Marriage

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image of Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs
Source: @jennymollen/Instagram

The estranged couple announced their split on May 14.

Mollen and the American Pie actor, 48, announce their decision to part ways on May 14 after 18 years of marriage. The former couple also share sons Sid, 12, and Lazlo, 8, together.

In a new essay titled “Don't Tell Me What It Is,” she noted how she felt like she was racing through her life.

“When you're young and ambitious, or maybe just middle-aged with ADHD, it feels impossible to appreciate anything while you're in it,” she emotionally penned. “I was in a rush to grow up, a rush to graduate college, a rush to land a TV show, and a billboard outside my ex-boyfriend's apartment.”

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image of Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs
Source: MEGA

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen share two sons together.

“The highest highs of my life have all hit like pennies disappearing into a bottomless well. I'd wait — maybe a moment or two for the sound of something landing, but before it ever did, I was on to the next. Hoping that the next thing would finally be the one that cured me- the one that made me feel worthy and validated in a way that has always evaded me," Mollen added.

While she didn't mention Biggs by name, she further touched upon her recent breakup.

“I leave for Italy on Wednesday, which sounds soooo Eat, Pray, Love considering the current state of my life,” she joked, referring to Elizabeth Gilbert's 2006 memoir about her trip to Europe following her divorce.

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Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen Met in 2008

image of Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs
Source: MEGA

Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs met on set of the film 'My Best Friend's Girl.'

“But I'm not going to find myself or sleep with some beautiful Italian stranger,” Mollen quipped. “I already have two half-Italians at home. I'm actually just going because a friend invited me to her birthday party. It also happens to be my birthday as well [on May 30].”

Biggs and Mollen met on the set of the 2008 movie My Best Friend's Girl and were engaged that same year.

image of Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs
Source: MEGA

The pair are focused on co-parenting their two children.

Despite the Girls actress and the Saving Silverman alum's split, they're still "very much connected."

"I have no doubt that they will remain on excellent terms," an insider told People earlier this month, adding the pair even celebrated Biggs' birthday on May 12 together.

The source also noted the duo are focused on co-parenting their sons and are "doing great" thus far.

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