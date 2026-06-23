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Jenny Mollen Reveals Relationship With Jason Biggs Is 'Still Romantic' Despite Split: 'It's Really Bizarre'

jenny mollen jason biggs still romantic
Source: MEGA; Not Skinny But Not Fat/Toutube

Jenny Mollen revealed that she is 'still romantic' with ex-husband Jason Biggs after their split.

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June 23 2026, Published 7:34 a.m. ET

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Jenny Mollen is opening up about what life looks like now with Jason Biggs as the former couple adjusts to a new chapter after 18 years of marriage.

During a preview of the June 23 episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, the actress got candid about co-parenting, emotions and how their connection has evolved since separating.

“It's surreal, yeah, I feel like it's really bizarre,” Mollen said of the breakup.

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image of Jenny Mollen said her relationship with Jason Biggs is still romantic despite their split.
Source: Not Skinny But Not Fat/Toutube

Jenny Mollen said her relationship with Jason Biggs is still romantic despite their split.

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When the topic shifted to whether the affection was officially gone, Mollen pushed back on that idea.

It's still romantic. We still love each other. It's just not, I don't know. It's a different type of romance. It's, like, your best friend. We love each other, and it is a solid relationship,” Mollen said. “We have always been amazing co-parents and teammates."

Mollen shares two sons, Sid, 12, and Lazlo, 8, with Biggs.

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Source: Not Skinny But Not Fat/Toutube
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'We're Still Tethered'

image of The former couple continues to co-parent their two sons and stay in constant communication.
Source: MEGA

The former couple continues to co-parent their two sons and stay in constant communication.

Mollen pointed out that their lives are still tightly intertwined because of their children.

“People will be like, ‘How does it feel?' And I'm like, ‘I don't know, the same?'” she quipped. “We live in two different places, but we're still tethered. We have kids. We still talk 18 times a day about everyone's schedule and after school and holidays ... So it isn't a normal breakup where you're like, ‘See ya!' and then maybe we'll bump into each other in 10 years and talk about it. It's not like that.”

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image of Jenny Mollen described their bond as a ‘different type of romance,’ rooted in friendship and teamwork.
Source: MEGA

Jenny Mollen described their bond as a ‘different type of romance,’ rooted in friendship and teamwork.

Beyond adjusting personally, Mollen admitted one of the strangest parts has been managing other people’s reactions to the breakup.

“It's not like a death where people just write you, like, ‘I'm so sorry. Do you need anything?'” she explained. “It's more like somebody's attending your wedding, and you have to take care of everybody else. You're like, ‘Are you OK? Can I get you a drink?' People are like, ‘I don't know how to feel! I'm so sad.' And I'm just writing, ‘I don't know you. I'm so sorry.' I'm sorry for your loss. I'm so deeply sorry.”

A More Personal Reflection on the Split

image of Jenny Mollen previously spoke about the split on her Substack page.
Source: MEGA

Jenny Mollen previously spoke about the split on her Substack page.

Mollen previously addressed the separation in a heartfelt essay posted on her Substack, The Best Friend Experience, shortly after she and Biggs announced their split on May 14.

In the piece titled “Don't Tell Me What It Is,” she reflected on always feeling pressured through life milestones and emotional phases.

“When you're young and ambitious, or maybe just middle-aged with ADHD, it feels impossible to appreciate anything while you're in it,” she emotionally penned. “I was in a rush to grow up, a rush to graduate college, a rush to land a TV show, and a billboard outside my ex-boyfriend's apartment.”

She also described how fleeting her happiest moments often felt.

“The highest highs of my life have all hit like pennies disappearing into a bottomless well. I'd wait — maybe a moment or two for the sound of something landing, but before it ever did, I was on to the next. Hoping that the next thing would finally be the one that cured me- the one that made me feel worthy and validated in a way that has always evaded me," Mollen added.

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