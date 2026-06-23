Jenny Mollen Reveals Relationship With Jason Biggs Is 'Still Romantic' Despite Split: 'It's Really Bizarre'

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Source: Not Skinny But Not Fat/Toutube Jenny Mollen said her relationship with Jason Biggs is still romantic despite their split.

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When the topic shifted to whether the affection was officially gone, Mollen pushed back on that idea. “It's still romantic. We still love each other. It's just not, I don't know. It's a different type of romance. It's, like, your best friend. We love each other, and it is a solid relationship,” Mollen said. “We have always been amazing co-parents and teammates." Mollen shares two sons, Sid, 12, and Lazlo, 8, with Biggs.

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Source: Not Skinny But Not Fat/Toutube

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'We're Still Tethered'

Source: MEGA The former couple continues to co-parent their two sons and stay in constant communication.

Mollen pointed out that their lives are still tightly intertwined because of their children. “People will be like, ‘How does it feel?' And I'm like, ‘I don't know, the same?'” she quipped. “We live in two different places, but we're still tethered. We have kids. We still talk 18 times a day about everyone's schedule and after school and holidays ... So it isn't a normal breakup where you're like, ‘See ya!' and then maybe we'll bump into each other in 10 years and talk about it. It's not like that.”

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Source: MEGA Jenny Mollen described their bond as a ‘different type of romance,’ rooted in friendship and teamwork.

Beyond adjusting personally, Mollen admitted one of the strangest parts has been managing other people’s reactions to the breakup. “It's not like a death where people just write you, like, ‘I'm so sorry. Do you need anything?'” she explained. “It's more like somebody's attending your wedding, and you have to take care of everybody else. You're like, ‘Are you OK? Can I get you a drink?' People are like, ‘I don't know how to feel! I'm so sad.' And I'm just writing, ‘I don't know you. I'm so sorry.' I'm sorry for your loss. I'm so deeply sorry.”

A More Personal Reflection on the Split

Source: MEGA Jenny Mollen previously spoke about the split on her Substack page.