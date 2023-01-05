Smooching Donald Trump To Maren Morris Feud: Inside Jason & Brittany Aldean's Most Controversial Moments

On Sunday, January 1, Brittany took to Instagram with a series of snaps depicting her and her husband attending the ex-Commander-in-Chief’s annual New Year’s Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago compound in Palm Beach, Fla.

'DIVORCE IN 2023?': JASON ALDEAN'S WIFE BRITTANY CALLED OUT FOR RECEIVING FOREHEAD KISS FROM DONALD TRUMP

Among pics of her stunning blue gown and other snaps from the star-studded gala, one image in particular ruffled feathers among her 2.4 million followers — a photo depicting The Apprentice alum planting a kiss on her forehead while her husband sat by her side.

Shortly after hitting “share”, Brittany, who is no stranger to receiving backlash for her political views, sparked particular ire online with fans flocking to denounce her for associating with the former POTUS.

"How can any women support him ... or want him to kiss her head?” quipped one fan. “Brittany with how much you talk about supporting other women ... that's an oxymoron.”

"What??!!! ridiculous! Unfollowing!!!" added another.

Meanwhile, others sounded off on what the smooch may signify about her relationship with Jason.

“He is really looking down her cleavage!” joked a third commenter. “Lost all respect for Jason Aldean when he left his [former] wife for Brittany. This just reaffirms whey [sic] I won’t buy his music!!”