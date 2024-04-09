OK Magazine
'Not Safe': Jason Derulo Sparks Concern After Looking at the Solar Eclipse Without Special Glasses — Photos

jason derulo concern looking solar eclipse without glasses photos
Source: mega;@haleyybaylee/instagram
By:

Apr. 9 2024, Published 10:58 a.m. ET

Jason Derulo sparked concern after looking at the Monday, April 8, solar eclipse without proper eyewear.

On Instagram, the singer shared a photo of himself looking up at the sky while in NYC, and though everyone around him was wearing special glasses, he went without them.

jason derulo concern looking solar eclipse without glasses photo
Source: @jasonderulo/instagram

Jason Derulo looked at the solar eclipse without proper glasses.

"I can see it without my glasses @haleyybaylee @maxgoodrich #Eclipse," he captioned the upload, tagging two social media stars.

The post appeared to be a bit with the internet personalities, as Haley Kalil shared a video from the moment, captioning her clip, "that one friend during the eclipse be like 👁️👄👁️."

jason derulo concern looking solar eclipse without glasses photo
Source: @haleyybaylee/instagram

The star was seen in NYC on Monday, April 8.

Regardless, Derulo's fans took to the comments section to express their concerns for his eyes.

"Someone going to be seeing an optometrist tomorrow," one person said, while another wrote, "Not safe👀."

"I really hope this was just for the photo and afterwards you put your glasses on ❤️," a third supporter said.

The "Marry Me" crooner, 34, had a busy day in NYC, as before the eclipse peaked, he was seen doing a radio interview with "Spicy Margarita" collaborator Michael Bublé.

In a previous chat with People, Bublé, 48, acknowledged of their duet, "A hit song with Jason Derulo and Michael Bublé was probably not on most people’s 2024 bingo cards. But I love that both of us are doing something that was this unexpected and still it resonates."

jason derulo concern looking solar eclipse without glasses photo
Source: mega

Derulo has one child with ex Jena Frumes.

"Jason and I have been friends since 2013, so there was always hope that we’d work together," the dad-of-four explained. "We always dug each other’s music, but there was never a reason — there was never anything that seemed to work like this."

"We just laughed a lot. That’s the truth. We were laughing the whole time," Bublé recalled of recording the track. "When I left, I just said, ‘Dude, whatever happens here, this has been a lot of fun.'"

jason derulo concern looking solar eclipse without glasses photo
Source: @michaelbuble/instagram

Earlier in the day, Derulo did a radio interview with Michael Bublé.

Before the tune dropped, Derulo was in hot water, as aspiring singer Emaza Gibson filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against him, claiming he tried to make her sleep with him after he signed her to his label.

The "Watcha Say" singer denied the allegations.

"I wouldn’t normally comment but these claims are completely false and hurtful. I stand against all forms of harassment and I remain supportive of anybody following their dreams," he said. "I’ve always strived to live my life in a positively impactful way, and that’s why I sit here before you deeply offended, by these defamatory claims. God bless."

