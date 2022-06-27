Doing things his way. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are known for having a very strict set of rules for their children to abide by, from dress codes to social interactions, which is why fans were surprised to see Jason Duggar, 20, rocking out at a Cody Johnson concert over the weekend, as the family is only permitted to listen to gospel tunes!

Even more shocking, he wasn't trying to hide his rule-breaking actions, as he posted about the show on Instagram.