Behind BarsJosh Duggar Released From Washington County Jail To Serve Out 12 Year Sentence In Texas
Josh Duggar was released from jail and is currently awaiting transfer to a minimum security prison in Texas.
On Wednesday, May 25, Judge Timothy L. Brooks sentenced Duggar to 151 months behind bars, ordered him to pay a $50,000 fine and banned him from unsupervised visits with his children. Following his judgment, Brooks also suggested the disgraced Counting On star be placed in one of two facilities in Texas — FCI Seagoville or FCI Texarkana.
The Washington County Jail confirmed to The Sun that the father-of-seven was no longer in their custody, but they were not allowed to clarify which prison Duggar is being transferred to for his own safety. The Federal Bureau of Prisons has not been updated to list the former reality star's current location, but will likely be updated in the near future.
This comes only one day after his wife, anna duggar, claimed she was going on a "road trip" to see her "bestie" to celebrate her birthday, leading online sleuths to believe she was driving to Texas to see Josh.
"Must be very proud your bestie is a convicted pedophile," one user wrote on Reddit, while another added, "She’s genuinely delusional and I worry so deeply for her children."
Anna shares Mackynzie, 12, Michael, 10, Marcus, 8, Meredith, 6, Mason, 4, Maryella, 2, and Madyson, 7 months, with Josh and is said to have visited him in jail whenever possible because she "firmly believes he's innocent."
As OK! previously reported, Duggar was arrested last April at his Arkansas car dealership and was later found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography on Thursday, December 9. Six months later, during his sentencing hearing, Judge Brooks called his crimes the "sickest of the sick."
“You have done some very bad things. But in your life as a whole, you’ve done good things," he told the embattled television personality. "The true test of a man’s character is what a man does when no one is watching. I find it aggravating about the lack of responsibility."