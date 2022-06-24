The Washington County Jail confirmed to The Sun that the father-of-seven was no longer in their custody, but they were not allowed to clarify which prison Duggar is being transferred to for his own safety. The Federal Bureau of Prisons has not been updated to list the former reality star's current location, but will likely be updated in the near future.

This comes only one day after his wife, anna duggar, claimed she was going on a "road trip" to see her "bestie" to celebrate her birthday, leading online sleuths to believe she was driving to Texas to see Josh.