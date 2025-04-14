Jason Isaacs Says 'White Lotus' Cast Went Through 'a Lot of Ups and Downs Together'

Shooting at the fictional White Lotus hotel(s) may seem like paradise, but The White Lotus Season 3 star Jason Isaacs says tensions rose off-cam during the six-month shoot in sun-soaked Thailand in what seemed like drama brewing among costars.

"Some people got very close. There were friendships that were made and friendships that were lost," the Liverpool native told Vulture.

"They say in the show, 'What happens in Thailand stays in Thailand,' but there's an off-screen White Lotus as well, with fewer deaths but just as much drama. It was like a cross between summer camp and Lord of the Flies but in a gilded cage."