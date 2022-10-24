'Baywatch' Is Back! Jason Momoa Shows Off His Bum While Fishing In Just A Thong

At one point, the ocean breeze flipped up the only piece of fabric the 43-year-old wore, causing Momoa to flash his entire butt to the camera.

The Baywatch alum also had his long hair tied into a bun on the top of his head while he used his overly large muscles to pull the fish — known as an "aku" — up onto the boat.

'AGUAMAN': JASON MOMOA SERVES WATER DURING HAWAIIAN AIRLINES FLIGHT

After teasing his fans with a full view of his behind, Momoa shared photos of himself and his pals holding up their fresh catches of the day.