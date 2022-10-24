'Baywatch' Is Back! Jason Momoa Shows Off His Bum While Fishing In Just A Thong
Jason Momoa caught his Instagram followers' — and a large fish's — attention with a nearly nude boating moment on Sunday, October 23.
The Aquaman star enjoyed an exciting day out at sea with friends as he reeled in a large skipjack tuna while wearing little-to-no clothing.
At one point, the ocean breeze flipped up the only piece of fabric the 43-year-old wore, causing Momoa to flash his entire butt to the camera.
The Baywatch alum also had his long hair tied into a bun on the top of his head while he used his overly large muscles to pull the fish — known as an "aku" — up onto the boat.
'AGUAMAN': JASON MOMOA SERVES WATER DURING HAWAIIAN AIRLINES FLIGHT
After teasing his fans with a full view of his behind, Momoa shared photos of himself and his pals holding up their fresh catches of the day.
The father-of-two uploaded highlights from his fun-filled outing in an Instagram post with the caption, "rainbows in my @mananalu.water Sunday funday. Amazing time with da Ohana. Big mahalo to captain hopper and J for helping us catch some aku. Dried aku all week. Cheeehuuu."
"Love it…I thought Aquaman loved fish 🤣🤣🤣," commented one fan, while another wrote, "damn bro looking ripped 🙌🔥🙌."
"Hmmm I don't think I was watching the fishing 🤣🤣🤣😍," a separate admirer stated, while an additional user added, "Big Mahalo for that loin cloth flapping in the wind! 😳🤪😜"
BEN AFFLECK, JENNIFER GARNER & MORE! CELEBRITY EXES WHO SUCCESSFULLY COPARENT THEIR CHILDREN
"Umm can we get a little extra footage on Jason's fishing outfit? 🔥🤤😍," more supporters drooled. "WOW only you can wear those undies while fishing and look 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😍."
Overall, fans seemed quite pleased to see Momoa happy and well after he suffered an intense crash on Sunday, July 24, though he luckily escaped without any serious injury.
“He’s still extremely shaken up by the trauma of it all," a source reported just days after the actor's head-on collision with a motorcyclist. The 42-year-old “knows he’s lucky to be alive," according to the insider, and "grateful he got away relatively unscathed and that the other drive is OK too."