EXCLUSIVE 'Passionate Creator' Jason Mraz Feels Less Pressure After 20 Years in the Music Industry — But He's 'Still Busy' With Other Projects Source: MEGA Jason Mraz exclusively told OK! what he's been up to recently.

Jason Mraz has been lucky enough to get the chance to appear on Dancing With the Stars, win multiple Grammys and be a successful songwriter and artist in Hollywood. Fortunately, he's now doing what he wants to do when it comes to his career.

Source: @jason_mraz/instagram Jason Mraz said the first 20 years in the music business were 'industrious.'

"The first 20 years were very industrious. You're a competitive songwriter, you're trying to be heard, and now I'm kind of out of the game, but I'm still a passionate creator," the star, 47, exclusively told OK! while talking about his limited-edition Perfect Bar flavor Chocolate Mrazberry which launched on February 12. "There's enough albums for me to pursue other things. I'm still busy!" "I just want to make things that make people feel good," he added.

Source: @jason_mraz/instagram Jason Mraz previously competed on 'DWTS.'

Despite getting some amazing opportunities, the "I'm Yours" crooner admitted he did pass on The Masked Singer. "That one made me really nervous!" he shared. "I've always been lucky to just do my own thing and sing my own songs, and The Masked Singer is so much about vocals. I don't see myself as having the best voice in the world!" In the meantime, Mraz, who started the Jason Mraz Foundation, "a nonprofit organization with a mission to shine for inclusive arts education, the advancement of equality, and food security. Our purpose is to cause peace in the world," according to his website, is excited for what's to come.

Source: @notebookmusical/instagram Jason Mraz is working on a new album.

"My country inspired album is very much being worked on," he noted. "It was done, but I've been so inspired to keep writing material for it. It began as a collection of songs that my grandmother loved, which were all covers. Throughout my career, my grandmother wanted me to do something a little different than what I did, and now I'm at a place in my career where I can honor her wishes and create the kind of music she would like me to. It's taken me down a new path into this Americana blue grass stage. I've always tried to write inspirational music that was high vibration, so this fell right in alignment with all of that."

Source: courtesy of the brand Jason Mraz has also gotten to work with actor Steve Martin.

Mraz has been fortunate enough to collaborate with actor Steve Martin, who plays the banjo alongside Alison Brown. "They're deep high level musicians," he gushed. "I've been lucky to receive a few texts and emails from Steve, and I'm like, 'What?!' He was actually the host when I did Saturday Night Live, so we go way back. To come back around and be tiptoeing in bluegrass is great — and I get to do it in his world."

Source: courtesy of the brand Jason Mraz pictured with Leigh Keith, Co-Founder and Chief of Brand at Perfect Snacks.

The activist is also thrilled to be working with Perfect Snacks®, creator of the Original Refrigerated Protein Bar™, to debut Perfect Bar's latest limited-edition flavor: Chocolate Mrazberry.

"The product really came about because they called and asked if I would be interested in spotlighting my foundation, which was a huge win for me. I was already a fan of their product. I've known them since 2012. I remember visiting their shop and hand rolling the products. Last year they called and said, 'We want to start doing charitable bars, and we thought of you.' That was it! Of course I said yes. In the nonprofit world, I raise money through my ticket sales, and so for a third party to come in and say, 'We want to help you raise money,' is a dream come true," he revealed.

Source: @jason_mraz/instagram Jason Mraz is also touring.

"It was a team effort," he added of how they created the limited-edition flavor. "I used to travel with coolers and I would travel with this snack all the time! It was always cool to have it in my backpack to get me going and keep me energized. Leigh Keith, Co-Founder and Chief of Brand at Perfect Snacks, and I became friends. I soon saw them growing, and they were featured in airports soon after. The bar has gotten huge, so I was pleasantly surprised when Leigh reached out and was like, 'Let's collab.'"

Source: courtesy of the brand Jason Mraz loves working alongside the company.

Mraz is also all about giving back to others since he's been so fortunate in showbiz. "As an artist, I've had my time in the spotlight, and the foundation is an opportunity for me to shine that spotlight onto others, which is what I'll be doing this year," he said.