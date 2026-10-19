Jason Segel and Kayla Radomski Say 'I Do' in Stunning 'Dream' Pasadena Wedding Surrounded by Family and Friends: Photos
Oct. 19 2026, Published 2:27 p.m. ET
Jason Segel and Kayla Radomski are officially married!
The couple tied the knot on Saturday, October 17, at The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Garden in Pasadena, Calif. The big day was spent with family and friends, and photos from the wedding later showed up on social media.
The wedding took place about a year after the couple got engaged in 2025.
Radomski Calls Her Wedding Day an 'Absolute Dream'
The American dancer shared a few moments from her wedding on Instagram Stories, including pictures of herself getting ready. She wore a white silk slip dress and a delicate lace veil before the ceremony, while Segel complemented her look in a dark tuxedo.
After the ceremony, Radomski reflected on the big day, saying, "Yesterday was an absolute DREAM."
She also said she "ugly cried all day."
The Venue Had a Special Meaning for the Couple
The wedding spot was more than just a picturesque backdrop. They also held special significance for the couple, marking the spot where Segel poured his heart out to Radomski and asked her to marry him.
The wedding invitation, photographed and shared by a friend, specified a "coat and tie" dress code and promised guests an evening of "dinner and dancing."
Segel previously opened up about his hopes for the proposal during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, revealing that he wanted the surprise to bring Radomski to tears.
"My measure of this, if I had done it right, was if she burst into tears, which is a high mark," he explained. "I wanted her to cry real hard. I wanted it to be the best moment of her life."
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From 'Forever Yes' to Married Life
Segel and Radomski got engaged in June 2025.
The So You Think You Can Dance star later shared photos of the proposal on social media, writing, "FOREVER YES."
The pictures showed the Freaks and Geeks actor getting down on one knee in a garden surrounded by flowers and sculptures. The couple was first spotted together in October 2023, holding hands at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood.
They later made a public appearance during the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, where Segel was nominated for his role in Apple's comedy series Shrinking.
Radomski's Support for Segel
Radomski has often highlighted how proud she is of Segel and his work in the entertainment industry. When the How I Met Your Mother star was nominated for a Golden Globe, she wrote on Instagram, "WOW…… @jasonsegel I am so incredibly proud of you!!!! What a dream."
"You are absolutely one of the hardest working and most deserving humans on this planet. My Golden Globe Nominee! I love that we got to spend a whole day celebrating YOU and your talent!!! I love you so much baby!" the message continued.
She also credited his "hard work and determination" when Segel got an Emmy recognition.
"I am always amazed watching your drive and love for what you do. You inspire me every single day. I cannot wait to continue to watch you thrive and create more magic throughout your life," she shared.