Jason Segel and Kayla Radomski Say 'I Do' in Stunning 'Dream' Pasadena Wedding Surrounded by Family and Friends: Photos

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Jason Segel and Kayla Radomski are officially married! The couple tied the knot on Saturday, October 17, at The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Garden in Pasadena, Calif. The big day was spent with family and friends, and photos from the wedding later showed up on social media. The wedding took place about a year after the couple got engaged in 2025.

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Radomski Calls Her Wedding Day an 'Absolute Dream'

Source: MEGA; @KAYLARADOMSKI/INSTAGRAM The couple had all their loved ones during the wedding ceremony.

The American dancer shared a few moments from her wedding on Instagram Stories, including pictures of herself getting ready. She wore a white silk slip dress and a delicate lace veil before the ceremony, while Segel complemented her look in a dark tuxedo. After the ceremony, Radomski reflected on the big day, saying, "Yesterday was an absolute DREAM." She also said she "ugly cried all day."

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The Venue Had a Special Meaning for the Couple

Source: MEGA Radomski and Segel married where they were engaged.

The wedding spot was more than just a picturesque backdrop. They also held special significance for the couple, marking the spot where Segel poured his heart out to Radomski and asked her to marry him. The wedding invitation, photographed and shared by a friend, specified a "coat and tie" dress code and promised guests an evening of "dinner and dancing." Segel previously opened up about his hopes for the proposal during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, revealing that he wanted the surprise to bring Radomski to tears. "My measure of this, if I had done it right, was if she burst into tears, which is a high mark," he explained. "I wanted her to cry real hard. I wanted it to be the best moment of her life."

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From 'Forever Yes' to Married Life

Source: MEGA The couple has been together since 2023.

Segel and Radomski got engaged in June 2025. The So You Think You Can Dance star later shared photos of the proposal on social media, writing, "FOREVER YES." The pictures showed the Freaks and Geeks actor getting down on one knee in a garden surrounded by flowers and sculptures. The couple was first spotted together in October 2023, holding hands at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood. They later made a public appearance during the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, where Segel was nominated for his role in Apple's comedy series Shrinking.

Radomski's Support for Segel

Source: MEGA The dancer has often praised Segel for his hardwork.