'This Feels Daunting': Jason Sudeikis Makes Rare Comment About Dating Post-Olivia Wilde Split
June 3 2026, Published 7:35 a.m. ET
Jason Sudeikis is getting candid about what dating looks like for him these days, six years after his split from Olivia Wilde.
Speaking on the Tuesday, June 2, episode of the “Friends Keep Secrets” podcast, hosted by Benny Blanco, Lil Dicky (Dave Burd), and Kristin Batalucco, the 50-year-old actor opened up about where things stand in his personal life.
For the Ted Lasso star, juggling multiple romantic connections isn’t something he’s interested in at the moment.
“I like being in relation to people,” Sudeikis explained. “I'm not at a point in my life where, you know, where it feels good or fulfilling to date numerous people all at once.
“Yeah, that feels daunting and overwhelming, especially with being a parent,” he shared, adding that single life comes with both “ups and downs.”
The Emmy winner explained that his priorities are firmly rooted at home, especially when it comes to his two children — Otis, 12, and Daisy, 9 — whom he shares with Wilde.
“Anybody I’m dating … they’re never number one on the call sheet, as the showbiz saying would go,” Sudeikis said. “The kids are.”
He expanded on that idea, making it clear his focus hasn’t shifted.
“Even probably more so than myself,” he continued. “Then there’s that little bit as you get older where you’re like, ‘Oh god, I got to make sure my cup’s full in order for, you know, other people to get the overflow.’”
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Sudeikis also shared that while he’s not rushing into anything, he’s still open to what the future might bring — including the possibility of expanding his family if the right relationship comes along.
The former couple first began dating in 2011, later welcoming their son in 2014 and daughter in 2016. They ended their engagement in 2020 after nearly a decade together.
"There was absolutely no drama or scandal; they just didn’t work as a couple anymore," one insider said.
Another source suggested the split had been building for years.
"Bottom line: they had issues, and they were never going to get married," a source told Us Weekly. "Of course, there were arguments and fights over career decisions and where to live. Like most couples, they had disagreements; they were bicoastal, but Jason loved living in New York, and Olivia, who was born in NYC, was leaning more toward Los Angeles.
"She was also busier than him at times, which was difficult at times. They butted heads on many occasions and decided it was best to go their separate ways," the source added. "They're both successful in their own right and have multiple projects in the works. No one expects any big money grab or custody battle."