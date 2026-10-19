Jason Sudeikis Makes Rare Comment About Olivia Wilde Split, Says It's 'Unfair' to Expect Someone to Be a 'Mind Reader'

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Jason Sudeikis admitted it was "unfair" to ask ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde to read his mind. The 51-year-old opened up about his nine-year relationship, which ended in 2020, on the October 18 episode of the "Talk Easy With Sam Fragoso" podcast. "I think it’s just flat-out communication," he reflected on the demise of their romance. "I could have communicated better with how I felt, how things were making me feel [and] how things make me feel."

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'It's Unfair for Someone to Be a Mind Reader'

Source: MEGA Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde split in 2020 after almost a decade together.

He likened his inability to open up about his true feelings to getting bad grades as a child and never speaking about them with his parents. "We never have to talk about my bad grades even though the grades still exist,” he pointed out. “If I’m feeling a certain way and I don’t talk about it, that doesn’t make it go away." "It’s unfair for someone to be a mind reader, whether that person be a partner or a boss at SNL or a line producer for a television show," Sudeikis elaborated. "It’s, like, ‘How do you convey those ideas quicker?’”

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Source: MEGA Jason Sudeikis commended Olivia Wilde, who is the mother of his two children.

Despite their messy breakup, which included Sudeikis' lawyers notably serving Wilde custody papers while she was on stage for a screening of Don't Worry Darling, he had nothing but kind words for the mother of his children. “I know Olivia loves what she does and is very, very good — and always has been,” he gushed. “I’m thrilled for her, and I feel very fortunate doing what I’m supposed to be doing, but … going through all that has allowed me to see when other folks are going through something similar." Wilde and Sudeikis, who were engaged for seven years, share two children, Otis, 12, and Daisy, 10.

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Source: MEGA Jason Sudeikis admitted it may take five years to get over a heartbreak.

Even six years after their split, Sudeikis still appears to be processing its fallout and the mistakes they each made along the way. "It’s the old equation of heartbreak, or any variation of it, takes half as long as the process itself," he mused. "To get over something, so if it were a 10-year relationship, five years would be 2020." "Like, ‘All things must pass,’ and when they do, I think the thing — at least what has felt responsible for me — is to just not dwell too much in other people’s folly,” Sudeikis later added. “It’s not easy.”

'We Didn't Know Each Other Anymore'

Source: MEGA Olivia Wilde previously opened up about her 'bumpy' relationship with Jason Sudeikis.